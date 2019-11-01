 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

The latest Exclusive Peer to Peer Thought Leadership and Op-Ed Articles written by experts across Further Education, Work Based Learning, Skills, Employability & Apprenticeships

MORE ARTICLES
Prev Next
Professor Amanda Kirby, CEO of Do-IT Solutions

Is Neurodiversity Coming of Age in 2020?

Dec 31, 2019 / Featured Article

#Neurodiversity - The rationale for positive person-centred framing Neurodiversity is a term that is increasingly being used to embrace a number of conditions such as Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, ADHD, Autism Spectrum Condition...

Lorraine Smith, Divisional Managing Director at Civica

Three ways efficient college management …

Dec 30, 2019 / Featured Article

In every college, the back office provides the administrative backbone to the teaching and learning experiences of students. However, lack of efficient processes can mean that more time and money is...

Cultivating An Inspirational Outdoor Lea…

Dec 28, 2019 / Featured Article

No matter how engaging the lesson is, after a while, a classroom might feel a little oppressive and boredom-inducing. Freshening up the space with a renovation or a new coat...

Jason Fowler, HR Director at Fujitsu UK&I

Top Five #Talent Predictions for #2020

Dec 27, 2019 / Featured Article

This year, HR topics have had a much bigger impact on business, and as we enter 2020, there is no sign of this slowing down. In light of this, Jason...

4 Ways to Promote Inclusivity in Learnin…

Dec 26, 2019 / Featured Article

Undoubtedly, when it comes down to the core purpose of education - to inspire, upskill and develop - inclusivity plays a crucial role in a child’s social and educational advancement...

Chris Sherry, Regional VP EMEA North at Forescout

Is today’s connected device culture le…

Dec 24, 2019 / Featured Article

One of the biggest and most rapid technological developments we’ve seen over the past decade has undoubtedly been the Internet of Things #IoT - Laptops, printers, fridges, light switches -...

Could you spare half an hour to take mor…

Dec 23, 2019 / Featured Article

The Cost Is Half An Hour – Just For People In #FE Over the coming holiday, could you spare half an hour to take more control of your FE career? If...

4 Key Trends for Recruiting #Talent in 2…

Dec 21, 2019 / Featured Article

90% OF THE JOB MARKET IS NOW CANDIDATE-DRIVEN – HOW TO RECRUIT IN 2020 As the year draws to a close, many companies begin to review their policies and their employee...

Emily Glassberg Sands, Director of Data Science at Coursera

The UK’s digital skills deficit - A si…

Dec 20, 2019 / Featured Article

As we move into the next decade, talent will underpin the UK’s efforts to maintain its position as a world-leader in innovation  The UK’s AI industry is set to grow exponentially...

Digital transformation is happening: Wha…

Dec 19, 2019 / Featured Article

The Future is/going to be digital The majority of people now use technology on a regular basis for completing a variety of tasks and activities in their private lives, to the...

Sam Blyth, Director of Schools and FE, Instructure

How distance learning can plug the UK’…

Dec 18, 2019 / Featured Article

#FE colleges’ step-change in willingness to embrace distance learning Remote learning is not a new concept for educators. Today, there are nearly 400,000 distance learners in Higher Education (HE), and three-quarters...

Roxanne Stockwell, Principal of Pearson College London

Graduates still hitting the world of wor…

Dec 17, 2019 / Featured Article

#Skills2030 - Nearly 1 in 5 graduates are seen by businesses as not workplace ready New research from Pearson Business School into graduate and business attitudes towards the transition from university to...

Byrne Mulrooney, Chief Executive Officer, Korn Ferry RPO, Professional Search and Korn Ferry Digital

Top Ten Emerging Global #Talent Trends f…

Dec 16, 2019 / Featured Article

This is the #FutureofEmployment says @Korn_Ferry The workforce is rapidly evolving. In the coming year we will see an even greater focus on transparency, agility, culture and purpose-driven leadership, employers are...

Jake O'Keeffe, co-founder of Atom Learning

Is #EdTech the solution to reducing teac…

Dec 13, 2019 / Featured Article

Jake O'Keeffe, co-founder of Atom Learning looks at the implications of a report from UCL on teacher workload barely reducing. He argues technology could provide the solutiion to this intractable...

Julia Aymonier, Chief Digital Officer, École Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL)

#AI in hospitality education: Revolution…

Dec 12, 2019 / Featured Article

At prestigious hospitality management university, Switzerland’s École Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), Chief Digital Officer, Julia Aymonier is pioneering the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education. Here, she explains how...

Gauthier Van Malderen, CEO of Perlego

Why for the youth of today, this electio…

Dec 12, 2019 / Featured Article

When the political historians of the future look back upon this election, what will they say? Given the political and social upheaval of the past decade, it seems incredibly unlikely...

Elena Magrini, Researcher, Centre for Cities

General election 2019: Appraising the pa…

Dec 11, 2019 / Featured Article

#GE19 - Political parties all agree on the importance of adult education, but the next step is to ensure it works While they may disagree on the best way forward, it...

Chris Jeffries, CEO at Dev Clever

Why we must transform careers advice to …

Dec 10, 2019 / Featured Article

The argument that students must be helped to enter the correct career from the outset extends beyond personal success; 12 million people could be caught in a skills gap by...

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

FAST vs DROOP for conducting formative o…

Dec 09, 2019 / Featured Article

ASSESSMENT: FAST OR DROOP? In this article I’d like to review the way we conduct formative or summative assessment in the classroom through two contrasting approaches: FAST vs DROOP. I’m going to...

Graham Hunter, VP of Skills, CompTIA

Rethinking Assessment for the Real World…

Dec 06, 2019 / Featured Article

Ask a teenager today what they want to “be” when they grow up, and you will likely hear a pretty convincing one or two-word response. Dig a bit deeper and...

Jane Walton, Education Policy Chair, FSB

Business owners have a crucial role to p…

Dec 05, 2019 / Featured Article

Owning and running a business can be hugely rewarding. However, it brings with it demands, responsibilities and risks that can bring personal pressures which can impact a person’s health and...

Jason Fowler, HR Director at Fujitsu UK & Ireland

Flexible working has challenges and pitf…

Dec 04, 2019 / Featured Article

How to make #FlexibleWorking work for your organisation Today, more than half of UK workers work flexibly in some way, but there is still a lot of unmet demand: two in...

Celia Williams, Engagement Manager at Redrow

Inspiring the next generation to build: …

Dec 03, 2019 / Featured Article

There is a skills shortage in the housebuilding industry, and if you accompany that with an ageing workforce, and the housing market being one of the fastest growing UK sectors...

College Insolvency, Public Assets & …

Dec 02, 2019 / Featured Article

Who owns your college? Who controls your college?  The next question is, who owns your assets? Are you a public asset or an independent corporate business?  These aren't trick question. They are deadly serious...

Graham Hasting-Evans, Group Managing Director of NOCN and President of British Association of Construction Heads

General Election ambitions to upgrade in…

Dec 02, 2019 / Featured Article

Infrastructure Investment and Skills The construction industry is 7% of GCP and will employ 2.79 million people by 2023. It builds and maintains all our homes (some 25 million in the UK)...

How Competitions Further Skills Growth

Nov 30, 2019 / Featured Article

And that’s a wrap! What an incredible end to our inspirational 2019 Competitions. A huge congratulations to all our wonderful winners. For the full list of medalists, head to: https://t.co/kjt4sCElsg...

Future-proofing their #talent - The busi…

Nov 30, 2019 / Featured Article

Barely a week goes by without reports of an escalating skills shortage in the UK. In the face of socioeconomic uncertainty and rapid technological advances transforming the workforce, it is critical...

Alex Parlour, Corporate and Education Marcomms Manager, Sony Professional Solutions Europe

The Impact of #AI on Education: Smart te…

Nov 29, 2019 / Featured Article

Technology has fundamentally transformed the education environment, allowing learning experiences to span far beyond the confines of the traditional campus. From smart touch screens and interactive tablets, to lecture capture...

Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnership Director, Kaplan Financial

#Apprenticeships at the end of 2019: Com…

Nov 29, 2019 / Featured Article

Competition Like many thousands of people I recently attended (and thoroughly enjoyed) World skills Live 2019 at the NEC Birmingham. Is there any finer sight in skills than the UK’s best trainees...

Vivi Friedgut, Founder and CEO, Blackbullion

How to build a successful financial educ…

Nov 28, 2019 / Featured Article

2019 was the year when the conversation around finances shifted for good. Across the media, in social networks and communities, we’ve seen the last taboo of talking openly about money...

James Duez, CEO, Rainbird

Re-thinking #AI education: Lack of #tale…

Nov 27, 2019 / Featured Article

The adoption of #ArtificialIntelligence and #Automation technologies in the UK is still being stunted by a lack of digital skills in businesses, according to new research. The study found that the...

Sarah Burns, Managing Director of GPRS Recruitment

#CPD - Are you getting a return on your …

Nov 26, 2019 / Featured Article

Embracing ongoing opportunities for personal development can benefit both employees and their employers; external training workshops provide the opportunity to build on their existing skillsets, learn something new, evaluate their...

Anne Marie Graham is chief executive of UKCISA

#WeAreInternational Student Forum: Helpi…

Nov 26, 2019 / Featured Article

Celebrating international and EU students and gaining valuable insight UKCISA took two great leaps forward on Monday 18 November, launching its first ever #WeAreInternational Student Forum with a range of FE...

Lee James, CTO, EMEA at Rackspace

Bridging the tech skills gap with engage…

Nov 25, 2019 / Featured Article

The technology skills gap in the UK is well documented and the impact is clear to see, with a report by the Edge Foundation revealing a failure to close the...

Rob Alder, business development manager for AAT

77% of UK workers would like more traini…

Nov 23, 2019 / Featured Article

27% of Brits haven’t taken any courses or earned any further qualifications since starting work A staggering 57% of us admit we’ve lost all hope of ever doing a job that...

Dr Sam Parrett OBE, London South East Colleges

Education – Whose Responsibility is it…

Nov 22, 2019 / Featured Article

Together with hundreds of businesses across the UK, I recently attended the CBI National Conference. It was great to see employers coming together to share their commitments on a range of...

Eleanor Bradley, MD, Registry Solutions & Public Benefit, Nominet

Achieving gender parity in tech sector s…

Nov 22, 2019 / Featured Article

Although we can never predict the career path of a student based on their exam subjects, those of us working in the tech sector are always hoping to see more...

Elliot Gowans, senior VP International, D2L

Successful #EdTech Integration Requires …

Nov 21, 2019 / Featured Article

Technology has a pivotal role to play in helping teachers and other educators deliver learning that gets results, while managing workload. Many educational institutions are at a turning point, implementing...

Alfie Earlam, Digital marketing apprentice, Quibble Content

What makes #TLevels such a good option?

Nov 20, 2019 / Featured Article

#StudentVoice - #TLevel experience so far, with a few tips to help you guys out with post 16 options I’m a student, currently working as hard as possible to open up...

Constance Agyeman, Head of Communities, Nesta

Equipping young people with skills for l…

Nov 19, 2019 / Featured Article

#LEP2019 - Investigating #ArtificialIntelligence and its impact on the world Giving young people the opportunity for lateral and entrepreneurial thinking early on is vital to ensure they can thrive later in life...

Re-imagining #FE - Envisioning the Colle…

Nov 18, 2019 / Featured Article

Bold and radical thinking needed as a prerequisite for the #CollegeoftheFuture to be successful In England alone there are more than 250 Colleges training more than two million people and employing...

Jacqui Molkenthin, JEML Consulting

Assessing Behaviours in End-point Assess…

Nov 18, 2019 / Featured Article

Apprenticeship Standards contain knowledge, skills (sometimes referred to as competencies), and behaviours (KSBs), all of which are assessed though a range of end-point assessment tools, as defined by the published...

Tom Bewick with Martin Flynn, chef executive officer, OCN Northern Ireland; and Chair of FAB's Forum in Northern Ireland

Qualifications reform in Northern Irelan…

Nov 18, 2019 / SkillsWorld

In the latest episode of #SkillsWorld, Tom Bewick, visits Northern Ireland.  He interviews Martin Flynn, chef executive officer, OCN Northern Ireland; and Chair of FAB's Forum in Northern Ireland.  “What we’re finding...

Richard Gascoigne, CEO of Solutionpath

Universities have a moral responsibility…

Nov 16, 2019 / Featured Article

With the increasingly sophisticated technology at all businesses’ disposure today, it’s relatively uncontroversial that universities today have more opportunities than ever before to make their processes more efficient, achieve more...

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive, Learning and Work Institute

Beyond #Brexit - Five things the general…

Nov 15, 2019 / Featured Article

Fixing the foundations: Cutting services that will help boost growth is a false economy Brexit will be central to the UK’s first December General Election in almost a century. But there’s plenty...

AELP UK skills delegation in Australia

How Australia’s vocational education a…

Nov 14, 2019 / Featured Article

What an AELP delegation learnt Down Under Last month, AELP led a UK skills delegation to Australia sponsored by NCFE and with valuable assistance on the itinerary provided by Kerri Buttery...

AutoNation - A Major New Report Analysin…

Nov 13, 2019 / Featured Article

Recent years have seen a lot of dystopian hype about the #RiseOfTheRobots and the impact of #Automation in the labour market, with proclamations of mass unemployment and the death of...

Graham Hasting Evans

Why the general election is an opportuni…

Nov 13, 2019 / Featured Article

Whatever your view on Leave or Remain – and don’t worry; I will be keeping this Brexit-neutral – there is no doubt that our future relationship with the EU has...

Jon Leighton, Director, Land Digital

Knowledge is Power: 4 Secret Weapons of …

Nov 12, 2019 / Featured Article

In the education sector, brand messaging has a crucial part to play in attracting learners and building a reputation worth having - particularly for business and institutions in especially crowded...

Ruth Gilbert, Group Education Director, Manor Property Group, Honorary Fellow, UCL Institute of Education

Education is clearly about far more than…

Nov 11, 2019 / Featured Article

As a trained teacher, former college principal and now education director for a property development group – I have spent all my life either in or working in the education...

Alex Stevenson, Head of English, Maths & ESOL at Learning & Work Institute

Moser 20 Years On: Why Improving Literac…

Nov 08, 2019 / Featured Article

It is twenty years since the publication of A Fresh Start, Sir Claus Moser’s report on adult basic skills. In case you weren’t there at the time, this landmark report highlighted...

Claire Noble, New Talent Development Manager, Cadent

Changing perceptions of engineering #TEW…

Nov 08, 2019 / Featured Article

Engineering suffers from an image problem among young people. ‘Boring’, ‘greasy’ and ‘too difficult’ are just some of the descriptions applied to a profession that is, in fact, breath-taking in...

Elena Magrini, Researcher, Centre for Cities

Cross-party, long-term commitment to adu…

Nov 07, 2019 / Featured Article

#Brexit will play a central role, but closing the adult skills gap in left behind places should be key to this general election While Brexit will play a central role in...

Michael Desiderio, Executive Director at EMBAC (Executive MBA Council)

Answering Demand for Educating the Next …

Nov 06, 2019 / Featured Article

Business managers and executives have chosen an MBA to learn new management skills and advance their careers for over a century now. However, balancing an inspiring but tough academic programme with...

Chris Thomson, Education Consultant and former sixth form college principal.

Spelling out why mistakes matter: Should…

Nov 05, 2019 / Featured Article

When I was ten years old my teacher Mrs Castle made me write the word ‘beautiful’ two hundred times because I had spelt it - once only - as ‘beautifull’. Why...

Graham Hasting-Evans, Group Managing Director, NOCN

The vital objective driving a significan…

Nov 04, 2019 / Featured Article

5 Measures of Success for Radical #Vocational Reform NOCN, one of the UK’s largest awarding and assessment organisations, has partnered with global skills development leader, City and Guilds (C&G), to press...

Stephen Lambert, writer and Newcastle City Councillor.

Working-class youth and the old Youth Tr…

Nov 03, 2019 / Featured Article

YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for 40 years. Whilst it’s now lower than after the financial crash of 2008, the number of young people not...

Olly Newton, Director of Policy and Research at the Edge Foundation

Access to a broader curriculum at a youn…

Nov 02, 2019 / Featured Article

If you’ve seen the television advertisements exhorting us to Fire It Up, you would imagine UK plc is thriving with young apprentices, leaping out of bed at 6am, crackling with...

Noel McDermott, Psychotherapist and International Speaker

The Importance of Safeguarding Students…

Nov 01, 2019 / Featured Article

How to support students in #FE and #HE The transition from living at home to living at university can be a testing time for many young people. For education professionals it...

Katie George, Recruitment Programs Lead, AWS

Why we need to look outside traditional …

Nov 01, 2019 / Featured Article

Finding the right people with the right skills for the digital age can be a challenge. Some organisations are investing in developing the skills of the people they already employ, while...

MORE ARTICLES
Prev Next

FE News are always keen to engage with experts who would like to contribute solution led, peer-to-peer thought leadership content, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging technology within education, training and employment. Click on the 2020 FE News Editorial Calendar for topic suggestions.

Feature articles need to be 600 - 2000 words and be exclusive to FE News. We also need the Name, Job title and Organisation of the author and have an accompanying image, usually a head shot of the author 750px by 570px. Click here to see our style guide in full, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details on how you can get involved.

Advertisement

Is Neurodiversity Coming of Age in 2020?
Featured Article
#Neurodiversity - The rationale for positive person-centred framingNeu
Is todayâ€™s connected device culture leaving college IT systems at risk?
Featured Article
One of the biggest and most rapid technological developments weâ€™ve s
4 Ways to Promote Inclusivity in Learning Environments
Featured Article
Undoubtedly, when it comes down to the core purpose of education - to

You may also be interested in these articles:

Is Neurodiversity Coming of Age in 2020?
Featured Article
#Neurodiversity - The rationale for positive person-centred framingNeu
Is today’s connected device culture leaving college IT systems at risk?
Featured Article
One of the biggest and most rapid technological developments we’ve s
4 Ways to Promote Inclusivity in Learning Environments
Featured Article
Undoubtedly, when it comes down to the core purpose of education - to
Cultivating An Inspirational Outdoor Learning Environment
Featured Article
No matter how engaging the lesson is, after a while, a classroom might
The UK’s digital skills deficit - A silver lining for 2020?
Featured Article
As we move into the next decade, talent will underpin the UK’s effor
Digital transformation is happening: What can we do to make this a lot less painful?
Featured Article
The Future is/going to be digitalThe majority of people now use techno
Could you spare half an hour to take more control of your career in FE?
Featured Article
The Cost Is Half An Hour – Just For People In #FEOver the coming hol
Top Ten Emerging Global #Talent Trends for 2020
Featured Article
This is the #FutureofEmployment says @Korn_FerryThe workforce is rapid
Graduates still hitting the world of work under prepared
Featured Article
#Skills2030 - Nearly 1 in 5 graduates are seen by businesses as not wo
Top Five #Talent Predictions for #2020
Featured Article
This year, HR topics have had a much bigger impact on business, and as
Three ways efficient college management can improve outcomes for students
Featured Article
In every college, the back office provides the administrative backbone
4 Key Trends for Recruiting #Talent in 2020
Featured Article
90% OF THE JOB MARKET IS NOW CANDIDATE-DRIVEN – HOW TO RECRUIT IN 20

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 3 days ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Tuesday, 24 March 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 3 days ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Monday, 10 February 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
CT Skills
CT Skills has published a new article: Leading training provider CT Skills expand across the Midlands 4 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page