 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New £100M Turing scheme launched - new global scheme will replace Erasmus+ participation post-EU exit

Details
Hits: 1218
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gavin Williamson

New Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work abroad and replace @EUErasmusPlus 

  • Over £100m new global scheme will replace Erasmus+ participation post-EU exit and stretch beyond Europe  
  • Programme to fund around 35,000 places for students at UK universities, colleges and schools for exchanges abroad in 2021/22 
  • Scheme aims to boost social mobility for disadvantaged students while delivering greater value for money for taxpayers    

Thousands of students will be able to study and do work placements across the world through a brand new scheme that replaces the UK’s participation in Erasmus+.  

The Turing scheme will be backed by over £100 million, providing funding for around 35,000 students in universities, colleges and schools to go on placements and exchanges overseas, starting in September 2021.   

The new scheme will also target students from disadvantaged backgrounds and areas which did not previously have many students benefiting from Erasmus+, making life-changing opportunities accessible to everyone across the country.    

The programme will provide similar opportunities for students to study and work abroad as the Erasmus+ programme but it will include countries across the world  and aims to deliver greater value for money to taxpayers.  

The UK will reap the rewards from the investment, by boosting students’ skills and prospects, benefitting UK employers, and supporting Global Britain’s ties with international partners.  

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: 

“We now have the chance to expand opportunities to study abroad and see more students from all backgrounds benefit from the experience.

“We have designed a truly international scheme which is focused on our priorities, delivers real value for money and forms an important part of our promise to level up the United Kingdom.

“These opportunities will benefit both our students and our employers, as well as strengthening our ties with partners across the world.”

UK organisations will be invited to bid into the scheme in early 2021. Successful applications will receive funding for administering the scheme and students taking part will receive grants to help them with the costs of their international experience.   

The benefits of the exchanges to schools and colleges will be assessed and the learnings used to build on future schemes. Funding decisions for subsequent years will be subject to future spending reviews.  

To meet delivery timescales, universities, colleges and schools are encouraged to begin preparation with international partners as soon as possible.   

Universities UK International  Director Vivienne Stern said:

“Evidence shows that students who have international experience tend to do better academically and in employment, and the benefits are greatest for those who are least advantaged.

“The new Turing scheme is a fantastic development and will provide global opportunities for up to 35,000 UK students to study and work abroad.” 

International Education Champion, Sir Steve Smith, said:

“As the International Education Champion, I’m pleased to see that the govt is committed to international exchanges. So much of what makes education so rewarding for all is the chance for students and learners in schools, colleges and universities experience new cultures and, by doing so, develop new skills.

How technology is driving the professionalisation of sport in UK colleges
FE Voices
The increased presence of technology within college sport is proving b
Â£78 million in funding to support schools and colleges with mass asymptomatic testing costs
FE Voices
The updated publication of @EducationGovUK's testing handbook for seco
Sector Response as UK and EU agree Brexit Deal
FE Voices
#Brexit - Future collaboration will help UK and EU deliver shared envi

“This scheme represents a sizeable investment from the Government and I look forward to working with the Government to develop a scheme that will make real our commitment to Global Britain.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

How technology is driving the professionalisation of sport in UK colleges
FE Voices
The increased presence of technology within college sport is proving b
£78 million in funding to support schools and colleges with mass asymptomatic testing costs
FE Voices
The updated publication of @EducationGovUK's testing handbook for seco
Sector Response as UK and EU agree Brexit Deal
FE Voices
#Brexit - Future collaboration will help UK and EU deliver shared envi
Effective Tips on How to Make Your Job Easier
FE Voices
Often, people spend a lot of time thinking about work than anything el
A silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the development and adoption of new learning and testing tools
FE Voices
“Let’s stave off another crisis in UK schools and universities in
Staggered rollout of Covid testing for colleges and schools from January - Sector Response
FE Voices
The government has today [Thursday 17 December] confirmed that all sec
Top 10 questions answered about rapid coronavirus testing in schools and colleges
FE Voices
On Tuesday 15 December, @EducationGovUK announced that teachers and pu
One million laptops and tablets for disadvantaged children and young people
FE Voices
One million laptops and tablets to support children and young people t
Connectivity and Cooperation: Bringing about genuine change, with education as a driver of social mobility
FE Voices
Neil Birch reflects on the lessons he gained from participating in FED
Less than a thirds of schools’ Covid costs are met by government support
FE Voices
A new report by the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) finds
Parenta wraps its arms around the early years industry
FE Voices
Way back in April, as the country went into a ‘national lockdown’,
MPs call for adult skills revolution to foster new culture of life-long learning
FE Voices
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) has this evening (18 Dec) publish

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 3 days ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 4 days ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 4 days ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5196)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page