T Level implementation plan template and guidance on how to complete it.

Documents

T Level implementation plan process and guidance

PDF, 792KB, 39 pages

Details

This document provides an overview of the T Level implementation plan process and guidance on how to complete the template.

This guidance is for information for any provider considering expressing an interest to deliver T Levels in academic year 2022 to 2023.

Published 16 January 2019
Last updated 9 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. T Level implementation plan process and guidance has been added for information for any provider considering expressing an interest to deliver T Levels in academic year 2022 to 2023.
  2. First published.