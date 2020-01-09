Information about 16 to 19 subcontracting data for further education institutions funded by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) started collecting information on 16 to 19 subcontracting from the 2014 to 2015 academic year for further education (FE) institutions.

From the 2015 to 2016 academic year onwards, we also included 16 to 19 data for schools and academies. We publish this information annually.

Scope of data

We base the published data on the R14 individualised learner record return produced by FE institutions, and the autumn census return for schools and academies.

The data contains details on 16 to 19 students, their characteristics and their learning aims for FE institutions.We list student numbers by funded institution and subcontractor. We split them into students who are fully subcontracted and those who are subcontracted for part of their study programme.

Some students have parts of their study programmes partially subcontracted to more than one subcontractor, each instance of which is recorded as one subcontracted student.

We do not show instances of total subcontracted student numbers that are fewer than 5.

Further information

We publish our 16 to 19 subcontracting controls guidance each year. This annual guidance sets out compliance and control requirements and advice for all directly funded institutions that use third parties to deliver 16 to 19 provision.

If you have any further questions after reading this, please contact us using our online enquiry form.

Published 20 June 2018

Last updated 9 January 2020

