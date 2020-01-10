Our research team carried out a two-phase study on initial teacher education (ITE) curriculum during the spring and summer terms 2019.

Documents

The Curriculum for Initial Teacher Education: Literature Review by Sheffield Hallam University PDF , 440KB, 29 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The aims of this research are to understand what curriculum quality for trainees looks like in initial teacher education ( ITE ) partnerships and how we might best evaluate it effectively.

The first phase looks to define important components of ITE curriculum quality to build a testable research model.

You can read the initial findings from phase one in HMCI ’s commentary: the ITE curriculum.

For phase 1 of the project, we commissioned ‘The curriculum for initial teacher education: literature review from Sheffield Hallam University’ to support the design of the research model for assessing the curriculum quality of teacher training programmes. We were particularly interested in what the research literature could tell us about the purpose of an ITE curriculum and any evidence of good practice that might help with shaping indicators for curriculum quality in an ITE context.

Phase 2 involved research visits to 46 ITE partnerships, including 24 school-centred initial teacher training providers, 20 higher education institutions and 2 Teach First partnerships. We designed a research model of 22 curriculum indicators across 8 broader themes to test if they were associated with ITE curriculum quality. The findings reveal that effective sequencing of the curriculum across the partnership is vital in preparing trainees for entering the classroom. Other important indicators of quality include having well-trained mentors and prioritising the needs of a trainee over the needs of a partner setting.

The findings from this 2-phase study will provide a research basis for the development of the new ITE inspection framework.

The findings from this two-phase study will provide a research basis for the development of a new inspection framework for ITE .

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Find out what training is available for school governors and clerks to Resources Information about how to get ESFA funding for post-16 education and tr Resources Outcomes of learners achieving further education training.DocumentsFur