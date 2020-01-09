Information about funding for training and assessing apprentices in England.

The latest rules (2019 to 2020)

There are different funding rules for different apprenticeship start dates. You must follow the funding rules that apply to each apprentice.

The 2019 to 2020 funding rules apply to apprenticeships starting between 1 August 2019 and 31 July 2020.

View the funding rules in PDF format for:

employers ( PDF , 1.31MB , 77 pages )

employer-providers ( PDF , 1.37MB , 84 pages )

main providers ( PDF , 1.43MB , 92 pages )

Other documents

You can also view:

The 2018 to 2019 rules

The 2018 to 2019 rules apply to apprenticeships starting on or after 1 August 2018.

You can view the apprenticeship funding rules for:

employers ( PDF , 836KB , 59 pages )

employer-providers ( PDF , 911KB , 69 pages )

training providers ( PDF , 976KB , 76 pages )

Other documents

You can also view:

The 2017 to 2018 rules

The 2017 to 2018 rules apply to apprenticeships that started between 1 August 2017 and 31 July 2018.

You can view the apprenticeship funding rules for:

Other documents

You can also view:

The 2016 to 2017 rules

View the 2016 to 2017 funding rules for apprenticeships that started between 1 August 2016 and 31 July 2017.

Previous rules

View previous funding rules for apprenticeships that started before 1 August 2016.

Contact us

Training providers

For help and support you can:

use our enquiry form

email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

phone us on 0370 267 0001

contact your provider management advisor

Employers

For help and support, use our enquiry form or phone us on 0800 015 0600.

9 January 2020 We have published the ESFA apprenticeship funding rules 2019 to 2020 (version 2) on GOV.UK. The rules apply to all providers, employers and employers-providers receiving apprenticeship funding from the ESFA. 29 July 2019 We have published the 2019 to 2020 apprenticeship funding rules (version 1) in PDF, following feedback from the recent clarification exercise. The web based rules will be live from the 1 August, replacing the 2018 to 2019 rules. The changes we have made are set out in the summary of changes which can be found on the apprenticeship funding rules page on GOV.UK. 4 July 2019 We have added a clarification version of the 2019 to 2020 apprenticeship funding rules. There are no major policy changes. However, we have simplified some sections of the apprenticeship funding rules with the aim of making them clearer. We are issuing these funding rules as a clarification version in PDF to give you the opportunity to provide feedback on how we can make them clearer or better understood. Please email any suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Friday 12 July 2019. 10 May 2019 We have updated the apprenticeship performance-management rules for training providers. 15 March 2019 First published.