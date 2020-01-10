A financial notice to improve issued to Gilsland Church of England Primary School by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.
Documents
Financial notice to improve: Gilsland Church of England Primary School
PDF, 133KB, 5 pages
Details
This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Gilsland Church of England Primary School.
On 1 January 2020, Gilsland Church of England Primary School Trust closed. Gilsland Church of England Primary School became part of The Good Shepherd Multi Academy Trust. The conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.
Advertisement
Last updated 10 January 2020 + show all updates
- Page updated with a note to say the FNtI is now closed.
- First published.