What you need to do if you're planning to start higher education in the EU.

There are actions you’ll need to take if you’re planning to study in the EU .

Doing part of your course in the EU

Talk to your UK higher education provider or visit the UCAS website if you’re thinking about studying part of your course in the EU . Your higher education provider will be able to talk you through your options.

You can also check:

living in guides which include residency rules and visa requirements for the place you want to study

healthcare advice for UK nationals including changes to the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) for students

Make sure you meet all visa requirements for your destination country if travelling after 31 December 2020 or you may not be allowed to stay.

Financial support

You may be eligible for financial support from Student Finance England if you’re enrolled on a course in England and want to do part of your course in the EU .

Contact your relevant student funding body if you’re from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

International exchanges

You should enquire about international exchanges through your home institution, who will be able to talk you through what options are available and and any schemes you might be eligible for.

Anyone with a placement already organised should make sure both your home provider and host agree that it is safe to proceed as planned during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

You may need to make changes to your plans or start your placement at a later date if the situation changes.

The UK will not be taking part in the future Erasmus+ programme and will be developing the new Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work abroad.

Doing your whole course at a higher education provider in the EU

The student support you may be eligible for and the fees you need to pay will depend on where in the EU you’re planning to study and when you move there.

You will be eligible for broadly the same support including fees, as students from the EU member state you are studying in, as long as you are living there by 31 December 2020.

British citizens planning to study in the Republic of Ireland will continue to be covered by the Common Travel Area arrangements.

You should contact the relevant HE provider in the EU member state you are going to, so that you can check:

what fees you may have to pay

if there are any funding schemes, bursaries or scholarships you can apply for

You should also check:

living in guides which include residency rules and visa requirements for the place you want to study

healthcare advice for UK nationals including changes to the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) for students

You will not be eligible for financial support from Student Finance England if you’re enrolled on a course wholly provided abroad.

Contact your relevant funding body if you’re from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Moving to the EU to start a course from 1 January 2021

UK nationals wishing to study their whole degree course at a university within an EU member state after 31 December 2020 may need to pay different fee rates than currently.

British citizens studying in the Republic of Ireland will continue to be covered by the Common Travel Area arrangements.

You should also check:

living in guides which include residency rules and visa requirements for the place you want to study

healthcare advice for UK nationals including changes to the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) for students

You will not be eligible for financial support from Student Finance England if you’re enrolled on a course wholly provided abroad.

Contact your relevant funding body if you’re from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Before starting your course you should take out comprehensive travel insurance while in the UK . It’s important to make sure all your health needs are covered.

Support when you’re abroad

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic you:

should be ready to comply with local isolation, testing or quarantine requirements

will need to rely on the local healthcare system

Read guidance on what you can do if you need financial help when abroad and who you can contact for support when abroad.

You can contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission or the FCDO in London on 020 7008 1500 for help or advice if you need emergency help from the UK government while overseas because:

the country you are in will not allow you to travel back to the UK

there are no commercial travel options available

