From the 7 April 2020, the interest rate applied to all Plan 1 Income Contingent Repayment (ICR) student loans will reduce from 1.75% to 1.1%.

Students studying

From the 7 April 2020, the interest rate applied to all Plan 1 Income Contingent Repayment (ICR) student loans will reduce from 1.75% to 1.1%.

The Department for Education has confirmed the change following the decrease to the Bank of England base interest rate from 0.25% to 0.1% on 19 March 2020.

Plan 1 borrowers will continue to repay 9% of their earnings over the repayment threshold. The repayment threshold for Plan 1 ICR loans remains at £18,935 (increasing to £19,390 on 6 April 2020).

For more information on repaying your loan visit: Repaying your student loan

Advertisement

Outcomes for children looked after by local authorities: 31 March 2019
Resources
A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for
National achievement rates tables 2018 to 2019
Resources
Apprenticeship, education and training annual national achievement rat
Early years practitioner
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: How children learn and the expected pattern of babies

Published 26 March 2020