Results from the 2018 to 2019 survey into the views and experiences of employers and learners involved in apprenticeships.

Documents

Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: learner survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-082-9, DFE-RR965PDF, 1.07MB, 137 pages

Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: employer survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-084-3, DFE- RR973PDF, 4.36MB, 141 pages

Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: learner survey technical report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-085-0, DFE-RR965aPDF, 1.08MB, 162 pages

Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: employer survey technical report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-083-6, DFE-RR973aPDF, 789KB, 65 pages

Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: learner survey data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.23MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: employer survey data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.28MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: employer survey level 6 and 7 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 243KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The learner survey looks at:

  • motivations for doing an apprenticeship
  • experience of the training received
  • satisfaction with the apprenticeship
  • the effects on careers

The employer survey covers:

Advertisement

Outcomes for children looked after by local authorities: 31 March 2019
Resources
A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for
National achievement rates tables 2018 to 2019
Resources
Apprenticeship, education and training annual national achievement rat
Early years practitioner
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: How children learn and the expected pattern of babies

  • employers’ experiences of offering apprenticeships
  • who they took on and to what types of apprenticeship
  • their motivations for offering apprenticeships
  • satisfaction of employers
Published 26 March 2020