This release reports on pupil absence in primary and secondary schools in the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

Documents

Main text

PDF, 368KB, 12 pages

National and local authority tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 233KB

National and local authority tables

ODS, 223KB

Underlying data

ZIP, 62MB

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

This release provides information on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthorised absence in:

  • state-funded primary schools
  • state-funded secondary schools
  • state-funded special schools

It includes information on:

  • reasons for absence
  • persistent absentees
  • pupil characteristics
  • absence information for pupil referral units
  • absence by term

The information is based on pupil level absence data collected via the School Census.

It updates and supplements information published in the October 2019 release - Pupil absence in schools in England, autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

A guide on how we produce pupil absence statistics is also available.

Published 26 March 2020