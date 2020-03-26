This release reports on pupil absence in primary and secondary schools in the 2018 to 2019 academic year.
Details
This release provides information on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthorised absence in:
- state-funded primary schools
- state-funded secondary schools
- state-funded special schools
It includes information on:
- reasons for absence
- persistent absentees
- pupil characteristics
- absence information for pupil referral units
- absence by term
The information is based on pupil level absence data collected via the School Census.
It updates and supplements information published in the October 2019 release - Pupil absence in schools in England, autumn 2018 and spring 2019.
A guide on how we produce pupil absence statistics is also available.
School census statistics team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Telephone: Mark Pearson 0370 000 2288
