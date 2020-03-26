National and local authority data on penalty notices, cases entering fast-track case management, parenting orders and parenting contracts.

Information on parental responsibility measures for attendance used by schools and local authorities to improve poor attendance in schools.

It includes data on:

penalty notices issued

penalty notices paid and withdrawn

prosecutions following non-payment of a penalty notice

cases entering the attendance case management system (a process setting out actions and time frame for improving a child’s attendance)

parenting orders and parenting contracts

education supervision orders

The information is based on local authority data collected through the parental responsibility measures attendance census.

Guidance on how we produce parental responsibility measures statistics is also available.

School census statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Mark Pearson 0370 000 2288

