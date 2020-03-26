Statistics covering apprenticeships, including the apprenticeship service, and traineeships from August 2019 to January 2020, reported to date.

This release:

  • presents apprenticeships and traineeships statistics, reported to date, for the first 2 quarters (August to January) of the academic year 2019 to 2020 for England
  • includes monthly apprenticeship statistics, and registrations and commitments on the apprenticeship service

Final data for earlier years is also available, along with data for apprenticeships broken down by:

  • learner characteristics including:
    • gender
    • ethnicity
    • learners with learning difficulties and/or disabilities
  • different geographical areas

Additional breakdowns of this data are available in the FE data library. Commentary and statistics specific to the last full academic year can be found in the Further education and skills: November 2019 statistics publication.

We will move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new platform during 2020. These plans are detailed in the ‘main text’ document.

All apprenticeships and traineeships data tables are located alongside the latest in-year data for wider further education and skills learning, published at Further education and skills: March 2020.

Contact and feedback

Further education statistical dissemination team

Rick Baker
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

