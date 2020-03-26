Further education and skills data for the first 2 quarters of the 2019 to 2020 academic year in England (August 2019 to January 2020, reported to date).
Further education and skills: March 2020 main text
Further education and skills: March 2020 - list of supplementary files
Further education and skills: March 2020 main tables
Apprenticeship and levy statistics: March 2020 main tables
Indicative characteristics of learners and apprenticeship starts in the public sector: April 2018 to March 2019
Further education and skills: March 2020 User Guide to further education statistics
Further education and skills: March 2020 metadata for underlying data files
Underlying data: apprenticeship starts
Underlying data: apprenticeship achievements
Underlying data: apprenticeship participation
Underlying data: apprenticeship starts LEPs
Underlying data: FES learner participation
Underlying data: FES aims enrolments
Pre-release access list: Further education and skills March 2020
Details
These documents contain further education and skills statistics in England, including learner participation and achievements covering the first 2 quarters (August 2019 to January 2020) of the 2019 to 2020 academic year (reported to date).
This comprises adult (aged 19 and over) government-funded further education (excluding schools and higher education) comprising:
- education and training
- English and maths
- community learning
Further breakdowns of these data are available in the FE data library. Commentary and statistics specific to the last full academic year can be found in the Further education and skills: November 2019 statistics publication.
We will move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new platform during 2020. These plans are detailed in the ‘main text’ document.
Headline further education figures include traineeships and apprenticeships where appropriate. There’s separate commentary specific to these at Apprenticeships and traineeships: March 2020.
Contact and feedback
Further education statistical dissemination team
Holly Hussein
Department for Education
Sanctuary Buildings
Great Smith St
London
SW1P 3BT
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Published 26 March 2020