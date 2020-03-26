Further education and skills data for the first 2 quarters of the 2019 to 2020 academic year in England (August 2019 to January 2020, reported to date).

Documents

Details

These documents contain further education and skills statistics in England, including learner participation and achievements covering the first 2 quarters (August 2019 to January 2020) of the 2019 to 2020 academic year (reported to date).

This comprises adult (aged 19 and over) government-funded further education (excluding schools and higher education) comprising:

education and training

English and maths

community learning

Further breakdowns of these data are available in the FE data library. Commentary and statistics specific to the last full academic year can be found in the Further education and skills: November 2019 statistics publication.

We will move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new platform during 2020. These plans are detailed in the ‘main text’ document.

Headline further education figures include traineeships and apprenticeships where appropriate. There’s separate commentary specific to these at Apprenticeships and traineeships: March 2020.

Contact and feedback

Further education statistical dissemination team

Holly Hussein

Department for Education

Sanctuary Buildings

Great Smith St

London

SW1P 3BT

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.