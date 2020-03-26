Provisional data for the period September to December 2019 and revised data for the period September 2018 to August 2019.

Documents

Main findings: state-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2019

HTML

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2019, charts and tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.2MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

State-funded schools most recent inspection data at 31 December 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 16.5MB

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes: schools inspection data 1 September 2018 to 31 December 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 1.16MB

Methodology: state-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2019: methodology

HTML

Pre-release access list: state funded schools inspections and outcomes

HTML

Details

These statistics are about maintained schools and academies inspections in England and consist of:

  • main findings
  • tables, charts and individual school-level data
  • quality and methodology report
  • pre-release access list

Official statistics are produced impartially and are free from political influence.

Advertisement

Outcomes for children looked after by local authorities: 31 March 2019
Resources
A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for
National achievement rates tables 2018 to 2019
Resources
Apprenticeship, education and training annual national achievement rat
Early years practitioner
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: How children learn and the expected pattern of babies

Published 26 March 2020