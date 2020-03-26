Statistics on school places, unfilled school places, pupils over capacity, pupil number forecasts and place planning in England.
Commentary: school capacity academic year 2018 to 2019
Main tables: school capacity academic year 2018 to 2019
School place planning tables: school capacity academic year 2018 to 2019
School place planning technical guidance: school capacity academic year 2018 to 2019
School capacity main tables underlying data: school capacity academic year 2018 to 2019
School place planning tables underlying data: school capacity academic year 2018 to 2019
School sixth form capacity table underlying data: school capacity academic year 2018 to 2019
Pre-release access list: school capacity academic year 2018 to 2019
Details
The annual school capacity survey 2019 provides national and local authority level information as at 1 May 2019 on the numbers of:
- primary school places
- secondary school places
- unfilled school places
- pupils over school capacity
It also provides pupil number forecasts up to the:
- 2023 to 2024 academic year at primary level
- 2025 to 2026 academic year at secondary level
Additional tables, on estimated places needed at the national, local authority and planning area level, and capacity in school sixth forms, are also provided.
School Capacity
Natalie Wood
Pupil Place Planning team
Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Published 26 March 2020