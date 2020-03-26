Statistics on the numbers of filled and unfilled primary and secondary school places in England, including forecasts of pupil numbers.

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

School capacity data: by academic year

26 March 2020 Added 'School capacity: academic year 2018 to 2019'. 28 March 2019 Added 'School capacity: academic year 2017 to 2018'. 15 March 2018 Added 'School capacity: academic year 2016 to 2017' to the collection. 3 April 2017 Added 'School capacity: academic year 2015 to 2016'. 17 March 2016 Added 'School capacity: academic year 2014 to 2015' to the collection. 18 December 2013 Added 'School capacity: academic year 2012 to 2013'. 20 November 2013 Added note that we're no longer publishing data on school capacity as a statistical first release 1 March 2013 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for Resources Apprenticeship, education and training annual national achievement rat Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: How children learn and the expected pattern of babies