Statistics on the numbers of filled and unfilled primary and secondary school places in England, including forecasts of pupil numbers.
School capacity data: by academic year
- School capacity: academic year 2018 to 2019
- Official Statistics
- School capacity: academic year 2017 to 2018
- Official Statistics
- School capacity: academic year 2016 to 2017
- Official Statistics
- School capacity: academic year 2015 to 2016
- Transparency data
- School capacity: academic year 2014 to 2015
- Transparency data
- School capacity: academic year 2013 to 2014
- Transparency data
- School capacity: academic year 2012 to 2013
- Transparency data
- School capacity: academic year 2011 to 2012
- Official Statistics
- School capacity: academic year 2010 to 2011
- Official Statistics
- School capacity: academic year 2009 to 2010 (final)
- Official Statistics
- School capacity: academic year 2009 to 2010 (provisional)
- Official Statistics
