Apprenticeship, education and training annual national achievement rate tables (NARTs), including open data CSVs.
Documents
Main text: NARTs 2018 to 2019
PDF, 356KB, 9 pages
2018 to 2019 NARTs: apprenticeship standards explanatory paper
PDF, 772KB, 6 pages
2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs overall headline
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.22MB
2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs overall institution
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.57MB
2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs overall exclusions
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.62MB
2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs overall CSVs
ZIP, 2.6MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall headline
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.08MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall institution
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.82MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall qualifications
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.48MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall exclusions
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.27MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NART overall GCSE pass rate and achievement rate
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 607KB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall CSVs
ZIP, 3.25MB
2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs timely headline
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.8MB
2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs timely institution
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.26MB
2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs timely exclusions
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.06MB
2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs timely CSVs
ZIP, 2.01MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely headline
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.08MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely institution
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.34MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely qualification
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.35MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely exclusions
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.25MB
2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely CSVs
ZIP, 2.82MB
2018 to 2019 NARTS three year trends - institutions
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.02MB
2018 to 2019 NARTS three year trends - apprenticeship SSA
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 150KB
National achievement rate tables 2018 to 2019 pre-release list
HTML
Details
A range of outputs on the 2018 to 2019 qualification achievement rates (QARs), produced to that year’s published methodology, have been provided here. More detail on methodology is available at Qualification achievement rates 2018 to 2019.
National achievement rates tables (NARTs) are intended to provide estimates against the published methodology for that particular year.
The NARTs are summary indicators of performance in apprenticeships and education and training. Individual providers use the data to benchmark their own targets and actual performance.
We also provide some tables with time series to provide transparency on how performance has changed over time. To provide comparable data we retrospectively apply the latest methodology to the previous two years.
In addition, a number of other tables are made available to give transparency to the system. They are available at National achievement rates tables: transparency data.
For more information on FE data, please see the FE and skills collection.
Contact details
Further education statistical production team
Andy Cooke
Department for Education
Cheylesmore House
Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Published 26 March 2020