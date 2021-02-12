The information that schools maintained by their local authorities must publish on their websites.

If you’re an academy, free school or FE college, read guidance on what academies and colleges should publish online.

Every local-authority-maintained school must publish specific information on its website to comply with the School Information (England) Regulations (2008), as amended by The School Information (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2012 and 2016 and other relevant legislation including the Equality Act 2010: advice for schools and the Children and Families Act 2014.

Schools that do not have a website

You must still publish all of the information which is set out on this webpage online even if you do not maintain your own website. You can use an alternative website to host the information as long as you make the address and details of the website known to parents, for example, by providing parents with the URL (website address) and any other relevant details.

Contact details

Your school’s website must include the following:

your school’s name

your school’s postal address

your school’s telephone number

the name of the member of staff who deals with queries from parents and other members of the public

the name and contact details of your special educational needs co-ordinator ( SENCO ), unless you’re a special school

Admission arrangements

Foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools

If the school’s governing body determines your admission arrangements, you must publish them on your website each year and keep them on your website for the whole school year.

You must explain:

how you’ll consider applications for each relevant age group at your school

what parents should do if they want to apply for their child to attend your school

your arrangements for selecting the pupils who apply (if you are a selective school)

your ‘over-subscription criteria’ (how you offer places if there are more applicants than places)

You must also publish a timetable for organising and hearing admission appeals for your school by the 28 February each year.

This must:

include a deadline for lodging appeals which allows those making an appeal at least 20 school days from the date of notification that their application was unsuccessful to prepare and lodge their written appeal

include reasonable deadlines for those making an appeal to submit additional evidence, for admission authorities to submit their evidence and for the clerk to send appeal papers to the panel and parties

ensure that those making an appeal receive at least 10 school days’ notice of their appeal hearing

ensure that decision letters are sent within 5 school days of the hearing wherever possible

Community schools and voluntary-controlled schools

If the local authority manages your admissions process, refer parents to the local authority to find out about your school’s admission and appeal arrangements.

Ofsted reports

You must publish either a copy of your school’s most recent Ofsted report or a link to the report on the Ofsted website.

Exam and assessment results

Schools are not required to publish their exam and assessment results from 2019 to 2020 academic year as these have not been published as performance measures by the Secretary of State. You must, however, continue to display your 2018 to 2019 performance measures until new performance measures are published. You should clearly mark that these performance measures are not current. There’s further information on school and FE accountability expectations for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Key stage 2 (end of primary school) results

You must publish the following details from your school’s most recent key stage 2 performance measures as published by the Secretary of State (for most schools, the performance measures published for the 2018 to 2019 academic year):

progress scores in reading, writing and maths

percentage of pupils who achieved at least the expected standard in reading, writing and maths

percentage of pupils who achieved at a higher standard in reading, writing and maths

average ‘scaled scores’ in reading and maths

Key stage 4 (end of secondary school) results

You must publish the following details from your school’s most recent key stage 4 performance measures as published by the Secretary of State (for most schools, the performance measures published for the 2018 to 2019 academic year):

Progress 8 score

attainment in English and maths - percentage of pupils achieving a grade 5 or above in GCSE English and maths

English and maths Attainment 8 score

English Baccalaureate ( EBacc ) average point score (APS) - in 2018, the EBacc attainment measure changed to an average point score, showing pupils’ point scores across the 5 pillars of the EBacc

We suggest that schools also publish the percentage of pupils that enter the English Baccalaureate ( EBacc ) staying in education or going into employment after key stage 4 (pupil destinations).

Key stage 5 (16 to 18) information

If your school operates a sixth form, you must publish the following details from your school’s 16 to 18 performance tables page most recent key stage 5 (16 to 18) performance measures 16 to 18 accountability headline measures guidance as published by the Secretary of State (for most schools, the performance measures published for the 2018 to 2019 academic year):

progress

attainment

English and mathematics progress

retention

destinations

Performance tables

You must include a link to the school and college performance tables and your school’s performance tables page.

Curriculum

You must publish:

the content of your school curriculum in each academic year for every subject, including Religious Education even if it is taught as part of another subject or subjects, or is called something else

the names of any phonics or reading schemes you’re using in key stage 1

a list of the courses available to pupils at key stage 4, including GCSEs

how parents or other members of the public can find out more about the curriculum your school is following

Your approach to the curriculum should also include how you are complying with your duties in the Equality Act 2010 and the Special Educational Needs and Disability Regulations 2014 about making the curriculum accessible for those with disabilities or special educational needs.

Remote education

You must publish information about your school’s remote education provision on your website. An optional template is available to support schools with this requirement.

Find out more about remote education expectations in the actions for schools during the coronavirus (COVID-19 outbreak.

Behaviour policy

You must publish details of your school’s behaviour policy.

The policy must comply with Section 89 of the Education and Inspections Act 2006.

Read guidance on developing and publishing your school’s behaviour policy..

Pupil premium

You must publish a strategy for the school’s use of the pupil premium. DfE has published templates to help schools present their pupil premium strategy statements.

You may wish to plan your pupil premium use over 3 years. You should aim to update the online strategy statement by the end of the autumn term each year to reflect your plans for the academic year after assessing the needs of your pupils, both new and existing.

For the current academic year, you must include:

your school’s pupil premium grant allocation amount

a summary of the main barriers to educational achievement faced by eligible pupils at the school

how you’ll spend the pupil premium to overcome those barriers and the reasons for that approach

how you’ll measure the effect of the pupil premium

the date of the next review of the school’s pupil premium strategy

For the previous academic year, you must include:

how you spent the pupil premium allocation

the effect of the expenditure on pupils

We understand that evaluating the pupil premium’s impact in the 2019 to 2020 academic year will present difficulties as a result of reduced numbers of pupils having attended between March and July 2020.

Instead, schools may wish to monitor and report on the grant’s impact at the end of the current financial year, bearing in mind their duty to update this information at least annually, covering the whole period since September 2019.

Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium

If your school has received year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium fundingfor the 2019 to 2020 academic year, you must publish:

details of how you spent your allocation for that year

how your use of that allocation made a difference to the attainment of the pupils who benefit from the funding

As final payments of the Year 7 catch-up premium were made in relation to the 2019 to 2020 academic year, the 2020 to 2021 academic year will be the last year on which schools must report how this funding was used.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium

If your school gets the coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium grant in academic year 2020 to 2021, you should publish details of:

how it is intended that the grant will be spent

how the effect of this expenditure on the educational attainment of those pupils at the school will be assessed

Read further information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium.

PE and sport premium for primary schools

If your school receives PE (physical education) and sport premium funding, you must publish:

the amount of premium received

a full breakdown of how it has been spent

the impact the school has seen on pupils’ PE , physical activity, and sport participation and attainment

, physical activity, and sport participation and attainment how the improvements will be sustainable in the future

You are also required to publish the percentage of pupils within your year 6 cohort who met the national curriculum requirement to:

swim competently, confidently, and proficiently over a distance of at least 25 metres

use a range of strokes effectively

perform safe self-rescue in different water-based situations

Equality objectives

As public bodies, local-authority-maintained schools must comply with the public sector equality duty in the Equality Act 2010 and the Equality Act 2010 (Specific Duties and Public Authorities) Regulations 2017. This means you must publish:

details of how your school complies with the public sector equality duty - you must update this every year

your school’s equality objectives - you must update this at least once every 4 years

The Equality Act 2010 and Advice for Schools provides information as to how your school can demonstrate compliance, for example, including details of how your school is:

eliminating discrimination (see the Equality Act 2010)

advancing equality of opportunity – between people who share a protected characteristic and people who do not share it

consulting and involving those affected by inequality, in the decisions your school or college takes to promote equality and eliminate discrimination (affected people could include parents, pupils, staff and members of the local community)

Special educational needs and disability (SEND) information

You must publish an Information Report on your website about the implementation of your school’s policy for pupils with SEN and should update it annually.

You should update any changes occurring during the year as soon as possible. The report must comply with section 69 of the Children and Families Act 2014, meaning that it must contain:

the ‘ SEN Information’ specified in schedule 1 to the Special Educational Needs and Disability Regulations 2014. (Statutory guidance on this is contained in section 6.79 to 6.82 of the Special educational needs and disability code of practice: 0 to 25 years)

Information’ specified in schedule 1 to the Special Educational Needs and Disability Regulations 2014. (Statutory guidance on this is contained in section 6.79 to 6.82 of the Special educational needs and disability code of practice: 0 to 25 years) information as to: the arrangements for the admission of disabled pupils the steps you have taken to prevent disabled pupils from being treated less favourably than other pupils the facilities you provide to help disabled pupils to access the school the plan prepared under paragraph 3 of schedule 10 to the Equality Act 2010 (accessibility plan) for: increasing the extent to which disabled pupils can participate in the school’s curriculum improving the physical environment of the school for the purpose of increasing the extent to which disabled pupils are able to take advantage of education and benefits, facilities or services provided or offered by the school improving the delivery to disabled pupils of information which is readily accessible to pupils who are not disabled



Careers programme information

You must publish information about the school’s careers programme. This information must relate to the delivery of careers guidance to year 8 to 13 pupils in accordance with section 42A of the Education Act 1997. For the current academic year, you must include:

the name, email address and telephone number of the school’s careers leader

a summary of the careers programme, including details of how pupils, parents, teachers and employers may access information about the careers programme

how the school measures and assesses the impact of the careers programme on pupils

the date of the school’s next review of the information published

Read the statutory guidance for schools on careers guidance and access for education and training providers for more information. The statutory guidance also contains further information about a policy statement that you must publish to comply with section 42B of the Education Act 1997, commonly known as the ‘Baker Clause’. The policy statement must set out the circumstances in which providers of technical education and apprenticeships will be given access to year 8 to 13 pupils.

Complaints procedure

You must publish details of your school’s complaints procedure, which must comply with section 29 of the Education Act 2002.

Read guidance on developing your school’s complaints procedure.

You must also publish (as part of your SEND information report) any arrangements for handling complaints from parents of children with SEND about the support the school provides.

Governors’ information and duties

You must publish information on the governing body in line with the constitution of governing bodies of maintained schools statutory guidance. This should include:

details of the structure and responsibilities of the governing body and its committees

the full names of the Chair of the governing body and Chair of each committee

information about each governor, including their: full name, date of appointment, term of office, date they stepped down (where applicable) and who appointed them (in accordance with the governing body’s instrument of government) relevant business and financial interests including: governance roles in other educational institutions any material interests arising from relationships between governors or relationships between governors and school staff (including spouses, partners and close relatives) attendance record at governing body and committee meetings over the last academic year



You should also publish the same information for associate members making it clear whether they have voting rights on any of the committees to which they have been appointed.

Financial information

You must publish:

how many school employees (if any) have a gross annual salary of £100,000 or more in increments of £10,000 - we recommend using a table to display this

a link to the webpage which is dedicated to your school on the schools financial benchmarking service - follow the prompts to find your school’s specific page

Charging and remissions policies

You must publish your school’s charging and ‘remissions’ policies (this means when you cancel fees). The policies must include details of:

the activities or cases where your school will charge pupils’ parents

the circumstances where your school will make an exception on a payment you would normally expect to receive under your charging policy

Read about school charging and remission.

Values and ethos

Your website should include a statement of your school’s ethos and values.

Requests for paper copies

If a parent requests a paper copy of the information on your school’s website, you must provide this free of charge.

12 February 2021 Added a section on remote education - linked to the guidance on remote education provision expectations and the optional template to help schools publish information. 12 November 2020 Added new sections: 'Schools that do not have a website' and 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium'. Updated sections on 'Admission arrangements', 'Exams and assessment results', 'Curriculum', 'Pupil premium', 'Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium', 'PE and sport premium for primary schools', 'Equality objectives', 'Special educational needs and disability (SEND) information', 'Governors' information and duties'. 27 August 2020 Added 'Financial information' that schools must publish. 25 October 2018 Added additional clarification in line with regulations to the SEN section. 24 May 2018 Updated policy information for maintained schools. 16 June 2017 Updated guidance for the current academic year. 1 November 2016 Clarified what information voluntary-aided schools must publish about their admission arrangements. 9 September 2016 Reinstated section on special educational needs (SEN) and disability, which was removed in error. Added link to The School Information (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2016. 9 September 2016 Added requirement about school complaints procedure which came into force on 1 September 2016. 7 April 2016 Added a link to school charging and remission guidance. 3 December 2015 Added details of the information schools must publish about their governing body. 18 September 2014 First published.

