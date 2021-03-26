See a list of forthcoming hearings and meetings and find out what you'll need to do to attend as an observer.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) will hold only virtual (online) professional conduct panel hearings until further notice as a result of the restrictions that remain in place following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Observe a virtual (online) professional conduct panel hearing
-
Check the list of forthcoming hearings.
-
Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least 3 working days in advance of the hearing to register your attendance.
You will not be allowed to access the virtual hearing if you have not registered.
You can access the virtual hearing by attendance at our office in Coventry or by joining the hearing remotely. We will send you the terms and conditions of attendance after you have registered your interest in attending. You must agree to these before your place is confirmed.
We will send you confirmation of your place in advance of the hearing.
We will provide you with further guidance on how to access the virtual hearing once your place has been confirmed.
It is strictly prohibited for anyone attending a hearing to audio or video record, screenshot, photograph, copy or share any part of the hearing proceedings.
List of forthcoming professional conduct panel hearings
Details on panel hearings and meetings will be published on this webpage at least 10 working days in advance.
Hearing: Mr Simon Stanton
-
Date and time: 23 to 26 March 2021. 9.30 a.m.
-
Location teacher worked: Kent, south east England
This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Simon Stanton formerly employed in Kent, south east England.
Hearing: Mr Sean Daniel Pardy
-
Date and time: 22 March to 24 March 2021, 9.30 a.m.
-
Location teacher worked: Shropshire, west midlands
This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Sean Daniel Pardy formerly employed in Shropshire, west midlands.
Hearing: Miss Sandeep Gill
-
Date and time: 29 March to 31 March 2021 9.30 a.m.
-
Location teacher worked: Sutton, Surrey
This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Miss Sandeep Gill formerly employed in Sutton, Surrey.
Hearing: Mr Robert Williams
-
Date and time: 29 March 2021 at 9.30 a.m.
-
Location teacher worked: Oakham, East midlands
This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Robert Williams formerly employed in Oakham, East midlands.
Hearing: Mr Richard Glenn
-
Date and time: 6 April to 7 April 2021
-
Location teacher worked: Northumberland, north east England
This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Richard Glenn formerly employed in Northumberland, north east England.
For further information on attending a hearing or meeting, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Published 9 October 2020
