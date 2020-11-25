This report sets out the LPC's recommendations on the April 2021 National Minimum Wage rates and supporting evidence.

Documents

Low Pay Commission 2020 summary of findings

PDF, 714KB, 19 pages

Letter from Bryan Sanderson to the Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP

PDF, 93.9KB, 5 pages

Data from LPC 2020 summary of findings

ODS, 51.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The Low Pay Commission’s 2020 summary of findings sets out the evidence base underpinning our recommendations on the National Living Wage (NLW) and National Minimum Wage (NMW) rates to apply from April 2021.

Alongside this, we are publishing the letter from Bryan Sanderson to the Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy. The letter sets out our recommendations and the rationales for them, and is to be read in conjunction with the summary of findings.

These recommendations were accepted in full by the Government and the 2021 rates announced on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

Our full 2020 report will be published in early December. This will set out in full the evidence we relied on in making this year’s recommendations.

Read the press release on the announcement of the minimum wage rates for April 2021

Resources
Resources
Resources
The minimum wage rates which will apply from April 2021 are:

Rate from April 2020Rate from April 2021Increase
National Living Wage£8.72£8.912.2%
21-24 Year Old Rate£8.20£8.362.0%
18-20 Year Old Rate£6.45£6.561.7%
16-17 Year Old Rate£4.55£4.621.5%
Apprentice Rate£4.15£4.303.6%
Accommodation Offset£8.20£8.362.0%
Published 25 November 2020