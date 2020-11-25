Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 25 November 2020

ESFA Update academies: 25 November 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 25 November 2020

Items for further education

Actiongive your feedback on the apprenticeship landscape
ReminderR04 individualised learner record (ILR) data return
Informationcampaign to recruit next Further Education Commissioner – deadline this Friday
Informationupdates to the apprenticeship service support videos
Informationsubcontracting returns following consultation response: extension to December deadlines
Informationtraineeships website and resources launched
InformationFind Apprenticeship Training redesign

Items for academies

Actionnew DfE furniture framework developed specifically for the education sector
ReminderR04 individualised learner record (ILR) data return
Informationacademies accounts return support
Informationsubcontracting returns following consultation response: extension to December deadlines
Informationfor trusts with free schools – use of Good Estate Management for Schools (GEMS)
Informationhelping children who suffered abuse during lockdown
InformationOperation Encompass teachers’ helpline

Items for local authorities

Actionnew DfE furniture framework developed specifically for the education sector
ReminderR04 individualised learner record (ILR) data return
Informationtraineeships website and resources launched
Informationsubcontracting returns following consultation response: extension to December deadlines
Informationhelping children who suffered abuse during lockdown
InformationOperation Encompass teachers’ Helpline
Published 25 November 2020