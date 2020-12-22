Information about support for apprentices who have been redundant or are at risk of redundancy.

Being made redundant as an apprentice

Talk to your manager and training provider if you are being made redundant or are concerned about redundancy to get advice and support.

The government will fund your apprenticeship training for at least 12 weeks following redundancy to give you time to find alternative employment so that you can continue with your apprenticeship.

You may be able to continue and complete your apprenticeship, including taking your end-point assessment (EPA), even if you do not find a new employer if:

  • you have less than 6 months training to complete

or

  • you have completed 75% or more of your training

Redundancy support service for apprentices

The redundancy support service for apprentices aims to support apprentices who have been made redundant or who feel they are at risk of redundancy.

You can call the helpline for information and advice, and help with finding a new job.

They can help you access local and national support services offering financial, health and wellbeing, legal and careers advice.

Redundancy support service for apprentices helpline

Telephone: 0800 0150 400 (freephone)

8am to 10pm, 7 days a week

Find an employer to continue with your apprenticeship

Use Find an employer to continue with your apprenticeship to find employers who are interested in hiring apprentices who have been made redundant.

You can sign up to receive regular updates letting you know which employers have job opportunities available in your area.

Financial support

You may be eligible to get Universal Credit or other benefits depending on your personal situation.

Contact Money Advice Service, National Debt Line or Citizens Advice for budgeting and money advice.

Additional support

Contact the National Careers Service for information, advice and guidance to help you make decisions on learning, training and work.

Contact Samaritans or Relate to talk to someone about how you’re coping with redundancy.

