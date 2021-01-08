Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Mr Damian Ryan

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Damian Ryan

Teacher reference number: 9505028

Teacher’s date of birth: 1 April 1970

Location teacher worked: Rotherham, south yorkshire

Dates of professional conduct panel: 16 March and 18 March 2020 and 14 December to 15 December 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Damian Ryan formerly employed in Rotherham, south Yorkshire.

Published 8 January 2021