A collection of leaflets, posters and templates for promoting T Levels.

Documents

Course leaflet for Building Services Engineering

PDF, 1.13MB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Course leaflet for Design, Surveying and Planning

PDF, 944KB, 2 pages

Course leaflet for Digital Business Services

PDF, 1.21MB, 2 pages

Course leaflet for Digital Production, Design and Development

PDF, 1.21MB, 2 pages

Course leaflet for Digital Support Services

PDF, 1.09MB, 2 pages

Course leaflet for Education and Childcare

PDF, 1.06MB, 2 pages

Course leaflet for Health

PDF, 1.1MB, 2 pages

Course leaflet for Healthcare Science

PDF, 1.23MB, 2 pages

Course leaflet for Onsite Construction

PDF, 999KB, 2 pages

Course leaflet for Science

PDF, 1.18MB, 2 pages

FAQs about industry placements

PDF, 400KB, 2 pages

FAQs about T Levels for employers

PDF, 53.2KB, 4 pages

FAQs about T Levels for students

PDF, 49.1KB, 4 pages

Leaflet promoting T Levels for employers (version 1)

Ref: Version 1 - with 'T Levels' logo onlyPDF, 93.5KB, 2 pages

Leaflet promoting T Levels for employers (version 2)

Ref: Version 2 - with 'T Levels' logo and space to add your institution's or an employer's logoPDF, 94.5KB, 2 pages

Leaflet promoting T Levels for employers (version 3)

Ref: Version 3 - with 'TL' logo and space to add your institution's or an employer's logoPDF, 49KB, 2 pages

Leaflet promoting T Levels for students (version 1)

Ref: Version 1 - with 'T Levels' logo onlyPDF, 93.5KB, 2 pages

Leaflet promoting T Levels for students (version 2)

Ref: Version 2 - with 'T Levels' logo and space to add your institution's logoPDF, 94.5KB, 2 pages

Leaflet promoting T Levels for students (version 3)

Ref: Version 3 - with 'TL' logo and space to add your institution's logoPDF, 49.2KB, 2 pages

Posters promoting T Levels: equivalent to 3 A levels

PDF, 1.69MB, 1 page

Posters promoting T Levels: designed with employers and businesses

PDF, 1.63MB, 1 page

Posters promoting T Levels: take your future to the next level

PDF, 5.39MB, 1 page

Posters promoting T Levels: a plan, a path, a future career

PDF, 3.9MB, 1 page

Prospectus templates

HTML

Pull-up banners (for display at events)

PDF, 273KB, 3 pages

Details

You can find more promotional material for T Levels on GOV.UK.

Published 19 January 2021