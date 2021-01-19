A collection of leaflets, posters and templates for promoting T Levels.
Course leaflet for Building Services Engineering
PDF, 1.13MB, 2 pages
Course leaflet for Design, Surveying and Planning
PDF, 944KB, 2 pages
Course leaflet for Digital Business Services
PDF, 1.21MB, 2 pages
Course leaflet for Digital Production, Design and Development
PDF, 1.21MB, 2 pages
Course leaflet for Digital Support Services
PDF, 1.09MB, 2 pages
Course leaflet for Education and Childcare
PDF, 1.06MB, 2 pages
Course leaflet for Health
PDF, 1.1MB, 2 pages
Course leaflet for Healthcare Science
PDF, 1.23MB, 2 pages
Course leaflet for Onsite Construction
PDF, 999KB, 2 pages
Course leaflet for Science
PDF, 1.18MB, 2 pages
FAQs about industry placements
PDF, 400KB, 2 pages
FAQs about T Levels for employers
PDF, 53.2KB, 4 pages
FAQs about T Levels for students
PDF, 49.1KB, 4 pages
Leaflet promoting T Levels for employers (version 1)
Ref: Version 1 - with 'T Levels' logo onlyPDF, 93.5KB, 2 pages
Leaflet promoting T Levels for employers (version 2)
Ref: Version 2 - with 'T Levels' logo and space to add your institution's or an employer's logoPDF, 94.5KB, 2 pages
Leaflet promoting T Levels for employers (version 3)
Ref: Version 3 - with 'TL' logo and space to add your institution's or an employer's logoPDF, 49KB, 2 pages
Leaflet promoting T Levels for students (version 1)
Ref: Version 1 - with 'T Levels' logo onlyPDF, 93.5KB, 2 pages
Leaflet promoting T Levels for students (version 2)
Ref: Version 2 - with 'T Levels' logo and space to add your institution's logoPDF, 94.5KB, 2 pages
Leaflet promoting T Levels for students (version 3)
Ref: Version 3 - with 'TL' logo and space to add your institution's logoPDF, 49.2KB, 2 pages
Posters promoting T Levels: equivalent to 3 A levels
PDF, 1.69MB, 1 page
Posters promoting T Levels: designed with employers and businesses
PDF, 1.63MB, 1 page
Posters promoting T Levels: take your future to the next level
PDF, 5.39MB, 1 page
Posters promoting T Levels: a plan, a path, a future career
PDF, 3.9MB, 1 page
Prospectus templates
HTML
Pull-up banners (for display at events)
PDF, 273KB, 3 pages
You can find more promotional material for T Levels on GOV.UK.