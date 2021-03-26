A financial notice to improve issued to Shooters Hill Sixth Form College by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Shooters Hill Sixth Form College

PDF, 187KB, 7 pages

Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Shooters Hill Sixth Form College

PDF, 81.9KB, 1 page

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management and controls at Shooters Hill Sixth Form College.

A second letter was sent to Shooters Hill Sixth Form College on 19 March 2021 to lift the financial notice to improve.

Published 29 March 2019
Last updated 26 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page to add a letter to lift the financial notice to improve issued to Shooters Hill Sixth Form College.

  2. First published.

