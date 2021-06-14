Summary

Proposed revisions to the way the Exam Procedures Review Service will operate for qualifications awarded in summer 2021.

We are consulting on proposed revisions to the Terms of Reference for the Exam Procedures Review Service (EPRS) for qualifications awarded in summer 2021.

The substantive changes which we propose concern:

  • Advanced Extension Award (AEA) qualifications
  • Technical Qualifications forming part of T levels
  • the role of the EPRS for summer 2021 qualifications
  • who may make an application

Consultation: Terms of Reference for EPRS in summer 2021

Consultation: Terms of Reference for EPRS in summer 2021

Ref: Ofqual/21/6800PDF, 316KB, 20 pages

Draft Terms of Reference for Examinations Procedure Review Service for Summer 2021

Published 14 June 2021