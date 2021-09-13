Resources to help you understand the new courses and be able to engage with parents and pupils about T Levels

Documents

T Levels digital toolkit

PDF, 2.8MB, 28 pages

T Levels student activity pack

MS Word Document, 830KB

T Levels guide

PDF, 2.3MB, 18 pages

T Levels poster bundle

ZIP, 2.95MB

T Levels course outline bundle

ZIP, 9.73MB

What are T Levels video

HTML

Details

This page brings together a collection of resources that will help to equip you with the information needed to understand the new courses and be able to engage with parents and pupils about T Levels.

The documents are explained below.

T Levels digital toolkit

This guide has been written to support careers leaders, senior leaders and any other person with responsibility for introducing and sharing information and awareness about T Levels with your students, staff, parents and governors.

T Levels student activity pack

This new activity pack is aimed at students in Years 9 to 11 considering T Levels. The interactive pack includes tasks that help students to cover all the T Level basics including what they are, what’s available and how it can help them progress.

T Levels guide

A helpful T Level guide for teachers and careers advisers, giving a comprehensive oversight of this exciting qualification.

T Levels poster bundle

Use these 3 eye-catching new staff room posters to help raise awareness of T Levels and prompt some useful discussions and debates amongst your colleagues.

T Levels course outline bundle

Factsheets outlining the different T Level courses on offer.

What are T Levels video

A 6 minute film showing teachers, employers and students explaining T Levels and their benefits.

Published 13 September 2021