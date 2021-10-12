A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Syed Hoque should be barred from the management of independent schools.

Applies to England

Documents

Regulation of school managers and governors: barring direction - Syed Hoque

PDF, 93.1KB, 1 page

Details

The Secretary of State for Education finds Syed Hoque unsuitable to take part in the management of an independent school (including an academy or free school) under section 128 of the Education and Skills Act 2008.

The barring decision also has the effect of disqualifying the person from being a governor at a local authority maintained school.

A person in receipt of a decision given under section 128 has a right to appeal to the first-tier tribunal in accordance with the Tribunal Procedure (First-tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008. The person has 3 months to appeal from the date on the decision letter.

Ernest Bevin College: 12 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Ernest
Case studies on post-16 transition
Resources
Best practice examples of transition support for year 11 students in a
Civil Society Minister's speech to NPC 2021 Conference
Resources
Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Sport, Tourism and Civil Society, addre

Published 12 October 2021