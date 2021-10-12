The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Ernest Bevin College.

Applies to England

Documents

VAR2183: Ernest Bevin College

PDF, 170KB, 12 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2183

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements–approved

School type: community

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Wandsworth Borough Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 12 October 2021