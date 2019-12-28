Lesley Regan made Dame in New Year Honours

Dame Lesley Regan

Professor Lesley Regan has been made a Dame in the New Year Honours list for services to women’s healthcare.

Professor Regan is a Clinical Professor at Imperial in the Department of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction. She is also Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at St Mary's Hospital, and President of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology - the first woman to hold the role in 64 years.

An internationally renowned clinical and academic leader, her work has transformed care for women experiencing recurrent miscarriages. She is co-director of the UK's Baby Bio Bank - established jointly by Imperial and UCL - a pregnancy tissue archive which underpins research into major complications of pregnancy.

Professor Regan also spearheaded the development of non-invasive treatments for uterine fibroids that allow for the preservation of fertility. Her work has driven developments in areas of women’s healthcare including perinatal mental health, timely access to safe abortion and menopause.

Worldwide impact

Professor Regan has had a major impact on women’s health policy internationally. As chair of the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics’ (FIGO) Sexual and Reproductive Rights Committee, she developed an initiative to embed human rights into reproductive healthcare. In 2018 she was elected FIGO Secretary General, resulting in further impact on women’s health and rights worldwide.

Professor Regan combines her clinical and research work on with a commitment to communicating to the wider public, publishing several books on pregnancy and miscarriage for the general reader and and presented a series of BBC Horizon documentaries.

Other honours

Dame Sally Davies

Professor Dame Sally Davies, former Chief Medical Officer and current UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance, received the Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath for services to public health and research.

Professor Davies is Emeritus Professor at Imperial, having been Professor of haemoglobinopathies at Imperial College London from 1997–2011. Earlier this year she delivered Imperial's annual Althena SWAN lecture, which highlights inspiring female leaders.

