 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Third wave of further education providers invited to teach pioneering new T Levels from 2022

Details
Hits: 273
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Expression of Interest process for 2022 #TLevel providers

Further education colleges and other post-16 providers are being urged to sign up to teach the next wave of the government’s new T Levels by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

More than 100 further education providers are already gearing up to deliver the new qualifications – developed hand in hand with leading employers – so young people gain the skills and knowledge that industry need to build workforce of the future. Students will be able to study the first three T Levels in Design, Surveying and Planning, Digital Production, Design and Development, and Education from this September, with a further seven including three in health and science taught from 2021.

Today the government is inviting high performing providers to apply to teach the third wave of eight T Levels including Legal, Accounting, and Manufacturing, Processing and Control from 2022, in addition to the 10 T Levels that will already on offer from 2020 and 2021.  

The government is investing significantly in technical education and training including T Levels. The Chancellor announced an additional £400 million boost for 16 to 19 education in 2020-21, including £25 million to support the first T Level providers to deliver high-quality courses.

T Levels are high-quality technical alternatives to A Levels, combining classroom theory, practical learning and an industry placement to give students the skills they need to land great jobs and flourish, as well as levelling up the country’s skills and improving Britain’s productivity.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said:

“T Levels will radically shake up technical education as we know it.

“From the very start, we’ve worked hand in hand with further education providers and leading employers to ensure these courses will give young people the skills and experience to land them great jobs and provide employers with the workforce they need to make sure this country continues to thrive on the global stage. 

“This is a brilliant opportunity for further education providers to be at the forefront of delivering these new courses and help build a world class technical education system that will benefit generations to come.”

Further education providers who are interested in applying to teach T Levels from 2022 can see the eligibility criteria and how to apply here.

Expressions of Interest will need to be made by Midnight on 28 February 2020. 

The remaining seven T levels, including courses in Agriculture, Environment and Animal Care, Catering and Hospitality, Creative and Media, and Hair and Beauty, will be rolled out from 2023, bringing the total to 25.

Advertisement

Education sector among best industries for hiring in 2020
Sector News
If youâ€™re looking to expand your team this year, then you are in luc
Games industry careers in focus for students at Interactive Futures 2020
Sector News
Game development icons John & Brenda @Romero to share #careers adv
Giving children in care the support they need
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/09/giving-children-in-care-the-su

A unique part of T Levels will be the completion of a high-quality industry placement – lasting at least 315 hours, or approximately 45 days – in which students will build the vital knowledge and skills they need to get ahead in the workplace.

T Levels will carry UCAS point’s equivalent to 3 A levels. This means young people, parents and employers can be confident T Levels will be just as stretching as their academic equivalents, and will offer students the option of progressing to the next level, whether that is a job, higher technical training, a degree or an apprenticeship.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education sector among best industries for hiring in 2020
Sector News
If you’re looking to expand your team this year, then you are in luc
Games industry careers in focus for students at Interactive Futures 2020
Sector News
Game development icons John & Brenda @Romero to share #careers adv
Giving children in care the support they need
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/09/giving-children-in-care-the-su
Student mobility must be protected after #Brexit
Sector News
NUS Scotland has called on the UK Government to meaningfully engage wi
Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star
Sector News
An aspiring young rugby player from South Shields has been selected fo
Embedding of maths and English in apprenticeships
Sector News
New @E_T_Foundation programme to support embedding of maths and Englis
How next generation technology innovations can answer today’s educational needs
Sector News
@KonicaMinolta will showcase how its next generation technology innova
New Year Honours for South Eastern Regional College Employees
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is celebrating recognition of tw
Teachers and students enjoy a more engaging and interactive learning environment
Sector News
Our Lady of Mercy primary welcome WiFi to support interactive classroo
Supporting schools to improve standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/08/supporting-schools-to-improve-
Action needed to avert the growing crisis in language learning
Sector News
The @HEPI_news Higher Education Policy Institute’s latest report, A
North Wales adults invited to #changeyourstory with a Personal Learning Account
Sector News
A national initiative to help adults in employment access lifelong lea

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page