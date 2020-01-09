Education sector among best industries for hiring in 2020

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

If you’re looking to expand your team this year, then you are in luck! The latest report from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board reveals that job applications in the education sector have increased by 5.1% in the last year.

The report from CV-Library analysed job market data throughout 2019 and compared it with statistics from 2018. It reveals that the education industry saw the tenth biggest jump in applications year-on-year, with the top 10 including:

Hospitality - job applications up by 28.8% IT - job applications up by 28.6% Construction - job applications up by 23.4% Design - job applications up by 16.7% Property - job applications up by 15.3% Legal - job applications up by 14.5% Engineering - job applications up by 13.4% Marketing - job applications up by 12.9% Finance - job applications up by 8.5% Education - job applications up by 5.1%

A key driving factor behind the jump in applications may well be the fact that average pay in the education sector rose by 1.33% in 2019.

Lee Biggins, CEO and founder of CV-Library commented:

“Despite severe political and economic uncertainty over the last year, it’s positive to see that the education sector has continued to grow. The fact that this is an ongoing trend across several industries should instil confidence in employers who may have put their recruitment plans on pause in the run up to the election; especially as January is consistently one of the best times to hire.”

The report also shows that businesses in the education industry were advertising fewer roles in 2019, with the number of job adverts decreasing by 0.7%. This trend spells good news for employers in the sector as it means less competition to secure top talent.

Lee Biggins continues: “The combination of a decrease in job adverts and an increase in job applications, is great news for businesses looking for new talent. Don’t wait to take advantage of this growth and start advertising your latest job roles now.

“If you’re not sure about how to attract the best candidates in the industry, don’t panic. You can still make the most of this influx of applications by posting your vacancies to job boards and working with suppliers to ensure your roles are a cut above the rest. Start searching for your new hire now.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Game development icons John & Brenda @Romero to share #careers adv Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/09/giving-children-in-care-the-su Sector News NUS Scotland has called on the UK Government to meaningfully engage wi