 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education sector among best industries for hiring in 2020

Details
Hits: 188
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

If you’re looking to expand your team this year, then you are in luck! The latest report from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board reveals that job applications in the education sector have increased by 5.1% in the last year.

The report from CV-Library analysed job market data throughout 2019 and compared it with statistics from 2018. It reveals that the education industry saw the tenth biggest jump in applications year-on-year, with the top 10 including:

  1. Hospitality - job applications up by 28.8%
  2. IT - job applications up by 28.6%
  3. Construction - job applications up by 23.4%
  4. Design - job applications up by 16.7%
  5. Property - job applications up by 15.3%
  6. Legal - job applications up by 14.5%
  7. Engineering - job applications up by 13.4%
  8. Marketing - job applications up by 12.9%
  9. Finance - job applications up by 8.5%
  10. Education - job applications up by 5.1%

A key driving factor behind the jump in applications may well be the fact that average pay in the education sector rose by 1.33% in 2019.

Lee Biggins, CEO and founder of CV-Library commented:

“Despite severe political and economic uncertainty over the last year, it’s positive to see that the education sector has continued to grow. The fact that this is an ongoing trend across several industries should instil confidence in employers who may have put their recruitment plans on pause in the run up to the election; especially as January is consistently one of the best times to hire.”

The report also shows that businesses in the education industry were advertising fewer roles in 2019, with the number of job adverts decreasing by 0.7%. This trend spells good news for employers in the sector as it means less competition to secure top talent.

Lee Biggins continues: “The combination of a decrease in job adverts and an increase in job applications, is great news for businesses looking for new talent. Don’t wait to take advantage of this growth and start advertising your latest job roles now.

“If you’re not sure about how to attract the best candidates in the industry, don’t panic. You can still make the most of this influx of applications by posting your vacancies to job boards and working with suppliers to ensure your roles are a cut above the rest. Start searching for your new hire now.”

Advertisement

Games industry careers in focus for students at Interactive Futures 2020
Sector News
Game development icons John & Brenda @Romero to share #careers adv
Giving children in care the support they need
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/09/giving-children-in-care-the-su
Student mobility must be protected after #Brexit
Sector News
NUS Scotland has called on the UK Government to meaningfully engage wi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Games industry careers in focus for students at Interactive Futures 2020
Sector News
Game development icons John & Brenda @Romero to share #careers adv
Giving children in care the support they need
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/09/giving-children-in-care-the-su
Student mobility must be protected after #Brexit
Sector News
NUS Scotland has called on the UK Government to meaningfully engage wi
Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star
Sector News
An aspiring young rugby player from South Shields has been selected fo
Embedding of maths and English in apprenticeships
Sector News
New @E_T_Foundation programme to support embedding of maths and Englis
How next generation technology innovations can answer today’s educational needs
Sector News
@KonicaMinolta will showcase how its next generation technology innova
Third wave of further education providers invited to teach pioneering new T Levels from 2022
Sector News
Expression of Interest process for 2022 #TLevel providersFurther educa
New Year Honours for South Eastern Regional College Employees
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is celebrating recognition of tw
Teachers and students enjoy a more engaging and interactive learning environment
Sector News
Our Lady of Mercy primary welcome WiFi to support interactive classroo
Supporting schools to improve standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/08/supporting-schools-to-improve-
Action needed to avert the growing crisis in language learning
Sector News
The @HEPI_news Higher Education Policy Institute’s latest report, A
North Wales adults invited to #changeyourstory with a Personal Learning Account
Sector News
A national initiative to help adults in employment access lifelong lea

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page