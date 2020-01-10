 
Seetec to become UK's 9th largest employee-owned public services company

Seetec Group Managing Director, John Baumback

Seetec, a leading provider of apprenticeships, skills and justice services announces today (10 Jan) that it is to become the 9th largest employee-owned company in the country.

It will join the ranks of the John Lewis Partnership, Arup and Richer Sounds and become what is thought to be the largest employee owned provider of public servicers.

Seetec Group Managing Director, John Baumback, said:

“Employee ownership means that Seetec’s future is now in the hands of our people, certain in the knowledge that we cannot be sold to the highest bidder.

“As shareholders in our collective success, with new accountabilities and responsibilities, we have an opportunity to create value not just as employee-owners but for the communities and clients we serve. There is now an exciting future ahead as we establish a new dedicated employee council to manage and represent employees’ interests and shape the next chapter of the company’s future.”

Seetec supervises and supports nearly 30,000 low and medium risk offenders across the south of England and Wales for the UK Ministry of Justice. Through the Department for Work and Pensions’ Work and Health Programme, the company also provides intensive support to people who may be disadvantaged and struggling to get into work.

The company also provides apprenticeships and training on behalf of thousands of employers including market leaders in aviation, media and logistics as well as small and medium sized enterprises across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In the Republic of Ireland, Seetec delivers the JobPath employment programme and has helped 30,000 people into work for the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection. 

A new employee council will be set up to manage and represent the interests of employees, which include frontline probation workers, employment coaches and trainers. Employees will also elect a representative to the Employee Ownership Trust Board.

The Employee Ownership Association has published more information about ‘The Ownership Effect’ on their website, which includes higher productivity and more resilient employees.

