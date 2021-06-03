 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

77% of SME leaders do not have the skills required to successfully implement new technology into their businesses

Details
Hits: 2567

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Skills for success: Supporting business leaders with digital adoption

Skills for success: Supporting business leaders with digital adoption 

The embrace of technology by small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) across the UK has rapidly accelerated since the Covid-19 pandemic first began – accelerating innovation in the process.

However, we also know that of those businesses that adopt technology, most are unsuccessful.

The Open University (OU) has jointly published a report with Be the Business titled "Skills for success: Supporting business leaders with digital adoption". The research involved surveying 1,500 business leaders of SMEs from across the UK and listening to the experiences of businesses which have needed to make drastic changes to adapt to the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The report seeks to answer the key questions around digital adoption, skills development and what more needs to be done to stimulate economic growth and raise firm-level productivity.

New report reveals 

  • The Open University and Be the Business report also found that while business leaders value training and technology, time and money barriers stand in the way of upskilling.
  • Only 50% of business leaders say they plan to address gaps in skills in the next 12 months.
  • The value of technology isn’t clear to all business leaders, with only a minority seeing it as having a positive impact on increasing efficiency (39%), revenue (31%) and profit margin (27%).
  • However, rapid technology adoption over the past 15 months of the Covid-19 pandemic by SMEs demonstrates there is an opportunity to maintain the uptake of technology and digital skills.

Covid-19 accelerated the adoption of collaboration and e-commerce software, for example, in more than half (54%) of UK SMEs. Of the business leaders who adopted new technology or accelerated its use due to Covid-19, at least 85 per cent plan to continue using it at the same level once restrictions are fully lifted.

Large companies have the resources, often at an integrated departmental level, to deliver skills and training, and successfully adopt technology. However, as many as 30% of business leaders surveyed said time and cost can make digital adoption too expensive and too time consuming.

On the other hand, the report found that even without dedicated resource, many small- and medium-sized businesses have shown themselves to be flexible and resilient around digital skills and training, with 70% of business leaders expressing an interest in some form of learning and development in the next 12 months.

In addition, approximately a quarter of business leaders turn to technology providers for direct support across the four stages of tech adoption – objective setting, purchase, implementation, and ongoing maintenance – but a higher proportion rely on internet searches at the objective-setting (31%) and purchase (28%) stages.

The report’s other key findings include:

  • 77% of SME business leaders say they do not have the required skills to successfully implement new technology into their businesses
  • Only 50% of business leaders say they have a plan to address gaps in digital skills in the next 12 months. While business leaders value training and technology, time and money barriers stand in the way of upskilling.
  • Two thirds of business leaders (67%) say they are confident in adopting technology, although only half (54%) think they make good purchasing decisions about technology.
  • Business leaders value basic digital skills (33%) or technical understanding of technologies (20%) ahead of the leadership skills required to successfully implement technology (12%).
  • The report also found the value of technology isn’t clear to all business leaders, with only a minority seeing it as having a positive impact on increasing efficiency (39%), revenue (31%) and profit margin (27%)
  • One fifth (21%) of all business leaders don’t think adopting technology could have a positive impact on their business at all.

Interestingly, contrary to popular belief that young people are more tech savvy, leaders aged 35 and older report being more generally knowledgeable about cloud-based computing, online accounting, video conferencing and cyber security. In contrast, younger business leaders (18-34) are more knowledgeable about marketing automation and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, highlighting differences in understanding according to the type of technology. Younger leaders are also most receptive to training.

Jamie â€˜kickstartsâ€™ his career with Borders College
Sector News
The @BordersCollege E-Learning team recently welcomed Jamie Rae on boa
New Â£210 million centre to CREATE JOBS OF THE FUTURE with AI and quantum computing
Sector News
A new #ArtificialIntelligence and #Quantum computing centre has been
Students Call for a U-Turn on Scottish Appeals Process
Sector News
On Wednesday 2 June, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Shirley-Anne

SMEs know that being ahead on technology adoption is a crucial factor in determining their competitiveness and productivity, yet the UK lags behind its competitors in this area.

The report also includes recommendations for business leaders and for those delivering the learning and business support ecosystem, plus case studies of UK SMEs investing in skills to deliver digital success.

Key recommendations for business leaders looking to adopt technology successfully, include:

  • Identifying the right digital tools to tackle a company’s biggest challenge
  • Securing time and budget to enable an attitude of continuous learning
  • Empowering SMEs to embrace a digital culture
  • Recognising the power of a varied skillset in an organisation

Jane Dickinson, Digital Skills Lead at The Open University said:

“The pandemic has forced many business leaders to rapidly reassess how they do business and the role of technology. Digital skills are now front and centre to current thinking across all sectors as businesses look to successfully adopt digital technologies.

“If we are to make levelling up a success and assist SMEs in developing the skills they need, then it is essential that everyone plays their part.

“SMEs provide great environments for talented workers to fulfil their potential through lifelong learning. If business leaders can adopt a ‘grow your own’ approach, then it is a win-win-win for the employee, employer and the economy. But there are some barriers to overcome – not least the time and cost investment and our report reveals how SMEs can chart a path to grow the digital skills for the future.”

ANTHONY IMPEY 100x100Anthony Impey, Chief Executive at Be the Business said:

“Great leadership combined with productivity enhancing technology is at the heart of our most successful businesses. 

"But adopting new digital technology can be challenging, even for the most confident business leaders. That is why getting the right skills and training – focused on both digital and leadership capabilities, is essential.”

A ‘top down’ culture of lifelong learning is key to success in the digital age - DIGITALLY- SAVVY BOARDS POWERING GROWTH 

3 Feb 2020: Digital transformation needs to be led from the top, with senior leaders and C-suite professionals proactively developing the skills they need to lead in the digital age.

The advice comes from The Open University’s Leading in a Digital Age report, which points towards a correlation between business performance and leaders equipped to manage digital change.  The report reveals that investment in senior leadership training brings tangible benefits to the whole workforce, which will prove crucial for organisations looking to develop digitally.

The study found that nine in 10 (88%) leaders who had received digital training the past year went on to report organisational growth, compared with less than half (49%) who had not received any training. 

The benefit of senior digital skills development aren't just being felt on the bottom line: leaders who invested in digital skills training are experiencing improved productivity (56%), greater employee engagement (55%), enhanced agility (42%) increased profit (42%), and improved staff retention (33%).  Additionally, 83 per cent of leaders who received digital training felt more inclined to encourage colleagues to undergo similar courses.

However, many leaders questioned admit they still lack the requisite skills to manage in the digital age, with four in 10 (44%) saying their organisation is falling behind on embracing new technologies such as AI, augmentation and automation.  Nearly half (47%) say they could do more to address their own digital skills deficit and 78 per cent acknowledge they’d benefit from more digital training.

A key barrier, the report suggests, is a lack of understanding when it comes to digital leadership. More than one in three (37%) leaders confess they are unsure where to start when it comes to developing their own digital skills. Moreover, nearly two thirds (64%) say they tend to buy in the digital skills they need rather than training their workforce. But the university believes that a culture of continuous learning and development in line with digital progress would prevent these stumbling blocks emerging for organisations in the digital age.

Leading in a Digital Age combines the university’s experience and academic insight with research amongst 950 CTOs and senior leaders within UK organisations. The study reports on the benefits of digital skills development for senior leaders.

The Open University's Chancellor, Baroness Martha Lane-Fox commented:

“We’re living in a digital age where the development of technology affects all areas of our lives from the workplace to our homes. But in a business context, digital presents a very real opportunity to become more profitable, yet for those who fail to embrace change there is a real risk of being left behind.

"For a business to survive in this world, workforces must be equipped to harness the power of digital technologies, and understand how technology can positively impact their work. Digital leadership is vital to making this vision work, with senior teams fostering a culture of digital adaptation, starting with improving their own digital skills, and then cascading that knowledge throughout the organisation.”

Jane Dickinson, Digital Skills Lead at The Open University, added:

“The workplace is in a constant state of flux with disruptive technologies and innovations seeing organisations under immense pressure to keep growing and adapting or risk being left behind. Those organisations that fail to grow and adapt risk being left behind. Leadership needs to adapt to a bold new world, in which those at the helm are possessing or developing the right skills to thrive in the digital age and enable them to lead with confidence and influence.

“Without a thorough understanding of the digital workplace, how will they know what questions to ask, or what action to take? By failing to adapt to a digital mind set or invest adequately in new skills, some bosses may start to see a shift in power, with questions raised over their ability to lead effectively. Employees may also simply choose to move on to pastures new under more innovative leadership. We believe it will be those senior leaders who adopt a culture of lifelong digital learning who will thrive in the digital age, boosting their bottom line as well as staff loyalty, engagement and retention.”

Malcolm Sweeting, Pro-Chancellor at The Open University added:

“Throughout The Open University's history, we have been helping individuals develop their skills in new and innovative ways. With the digital revolution upon us, the time has come for tech skills to come to the fore. Our new Leading in the Digital Age report suggests that for UK organisations to thrive in 2020 and beyond, the digital revolution needs to start in the boardroom. Doing so, will foster a culture of digital skills development, encouraging employees at all levels to embrace the requisite tech skills.

“This report shows that if we invest in our leaders, they in turn will invest in developing their employees– giving their workforce the skills to drive success in the digital age. Ensuring that these skills are passed on throughout an entire organisation will be crucial for leaders looking to guide their teams through radical workplace changes brought about by disruptive technologies and innovations.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Jamie ‘kickstarts’ his career with Borders College
Sector News
The @BordersCollege E-Learning team recently welcomed Jamie Rae on boa
New £210 million centre to CREATE JOBS OF THE FUTURE with AI and quantum computing
Sector News
A new #ArtificialIntelligence and #Quantum computing centre has been
Students Call for a U-Turn on Scottish Appeals Process
Sector News
On Wednesday 2 June, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Shirley-Anne
Why the Digital Era Isn’t the End for Print Marketing
Sector News
Digital marketing continues to grow in this new age of online transact
Investing in the future: Staffordshire University London doubles in size with announcement of new courses and campus expansion
Sector News
Staffordshire University London (@StaffsUni) will be investing £3.5m
REVOLUTIONISING JOBSEEKER SUPPORT IN GREATER MANCHESTER
Sector News
Ingeus has harnessed the power of social prescribing and digital by pa
Workers dread smartening up for office return
Sector News
More than half of the UK workforce are dreading dressing smartly on th
IBMS selects D2L's Brightspace as its first learning platform
Sector News
With Brightspace, IBMS will expand its online capabilities and establi
Computer Science masterclasses for Year 11/12 Kent and London students
Sector News
The University of Kent (@UniKent) is hosting a series of four virtual
Edge Hill Launches new research group to take a closer look at how TV shapes our lives
Sector News
Experts at Edge Hill University (@edgehill) have launched a new TV stu
Barnsley College supports Mental Health Awareness Week
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students were virtually joined by a collection of men
£10 million investment as Imperial confronts 'brutal facts' on student diversity
Sector News
Imperial College London is to support Black and other underrepresented

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: The Education and Training Foundation pilots new Essential Digital Skills game 6 hours 44 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 6 hours 51 minutes ago

DigiVille: Essential Digital Skills CPD Programme for practitioners & managers in FE & Training

DigiVille: Essential Digital Skills CPD...

The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has released a new online game designed to test teachers’ and trainers’ Essential Digital...

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Jamie ‘kickstarts’ his career with Borders College 6 hours 55 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5740)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page