 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College to host evening dedicated to apprenticeships

Details
Hits: 411
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Would you like to start a career or are you looking to boost your career prospects? Have you considered an apprenticeship? 

Potential new apprentices will have the opportunity to find out about a wide range of apprenticeship programmes on offer at Barnsley College on Wednesday 4 March from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Completing an apprenticeship will allow you to work alongside experienced members of staff who will pass on their knowledge to you whilst you also learn valuable, transferable skills such as team work, communication and problem solving.

Mel Jenkinson, Head of Student Recruitment at Barnsley College, said:

“Events like these are really useful for anyone interested in apprenticeships, as it gives them the opportunity to discover the benefits of choosing this career pathway.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective apprentices who will be able to talk to our expert tutors and find out more about the skills and hands-on industry experience they will gain by completing an apprenticeship.” 

With over 100 apprenticeship programmes available in industry sectors including Construction, Creative and Digital Media, Management, Catering and Hospitality, Business Administration and Accountancy, we’re sure we’ll have the right apprenticeship for you. 

Ann Birks, a current Level 3 Business Apprentice at Barnsley College, said:

“I really enjoy the freedom of an apprenticeship and being treated like an adult. I love studying Business and meeting new people.

“I would definitely recommend Barnsley College to others, it has so many different courses and apprenticeships available to everyone.”

Advertisement

NWRC enrols first female Carpentry and Joinery student at Greystone
Sector News
@mynwrc enrols first female Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery student at G
Arts Connection - Cyswllt Celf help to celebrate importance of apprenticeships
Sector News
#AWWales @Arts_Connection - Cyswllt Celf and Welsh Government joined f
Half of new jobs in England in the last decade were in London
Sector News
The Devolution Parliament: Devolving power to Englandâ€™s regions, tow

You may also be interested in these articles:

NWRC enrols first female Carpentry and Joinery student at Greystone
Sector News
@mynwrc enrols first female Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery student at G
Coleg Cambria to showcase apprenticeships and courses at open events
Sector News
@colegcambria is holding a series of events to find out more about the
Lord Mayor of London looks to build business ties with North East
Sector News
@citylordmayor will this week [20-21 February 2020] visit Durham and N
Arts Connection - Cyswllt Celf help to celebrate importance of apprenticeships
Sector News
#AWWales @Arts_Connection - Cyswllt Celf and Welsh Government joined f
Half of new jobs in England in the last decade were in London
Sector News
The Devolution Parliament: Devolving power to England’s regions, tow
Nazarbayev Uni promotes importance of multilingualism through intensive summer language course
Sector News
@NUedukz Nazarbayev University promotes importance of being multi-ling
Education and skills charity named one of the Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For
Sector News
#BestCompanies2020 - @NCFE named one of @TheSundayTimes 100 Best Not
Ethics and user research in the Apprenticeship Service
Sector News
Lydia is a junior user researcher in the Apprenticeship Service lookin
Lifetime Training Launches Chef Academy
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has launched a new Chef Academy initiative to further enh
A royal boost to @BIEAeducation #STEM Challenge on Plastic Pollution
Sector News
The British International Education Association (BIEA) welcomed a roya
Hawick STEM Hub opens its doors
Sector News
The newly launched #STEM Hub @BordersSTEM based at the @BordersCollege
Cardiff and Vale College's Ieuan tastes sweet success, winning Best Dessert at the culinary olympics
Sector News
Ieuan Jones, a Hospitality student at Cardiff and Vale College, has pr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page