 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nazarbayev Uni promotes importance of multilingualism through intensive summer language course

Details
Hits: 215
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Globe

@NUedukz Nazarbayev University promotes importance of being multi-lingual through intensive summer language course

Speaking multiple languages is essential to the modern world and key to understanding and accessing the viewpoints of a wider cross-section of the population, says Dr. Amanda Murphy, Assistant Professor from the School of Sciences and Humanities at Nazarbayev University.

In light of this, Nazarbayev University offers a Summer School in Russian and Eurasian Studies (SSRES); an extensive academic programme where students can immerse themselves in the Russian or Kazakh languages and experience Kazakh and post-Soviet culture in the heart of Eurasia. The course is open to international students from undergraduate and postgraduate courses, as well as to working professionals. Students can choose an intensive course in either Russian or Kazakh, along with a weekly practical course in Kazakh Language and Culture.

NU is one of the few places in the world to offer the Kazakh language in a course. For students of Russian, studying at NU provides a window into the study of Post-Soviet Eurasian culture. Contact with local students on NU’s modern, well-equipped campus enables visiting students to experience immersive language study with minimal culture shock.

This course is appropriate for university students from around the world, who are interested in studying Russian or Kazakh, including complete beginners. The course is also excellent for postgraduate students who will use Russian or Kazakh in their research projects.

Dr. Murphy says,

“This language course is important because it makes it possible for students to make rapid progress in their study of Russian or Kazakh, offering 160 contact hours in an eight week period. Postgraduate students not only improve their language skills, but also make research contacts that help them to attain grants to continue their projects in Kazakhstan.”

Nazarbayev University is one of the leading research institutions in Eurasian studies, also offering an MA course in Eurasian Studies; the first of its kind to be offered in Kazakhstan and one of only a handful across the Eurasian region.

Advertisement

NWRC enrols first female Carpentry and Joinery student at Greystone
Sector News
@mynwrc enrols first female Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery student at G
Arts Connection - Cyswllt Celf help to celebrate importance of apprenticeships
Sector News
#AWWales @Arts_Connection - Cyswllt Celf and Welsh Government joined f
Half of new jobs in England in the last decade were in London
Sector News
The Devolution Parliament: Devolving power to Englandâ€™s regions, tow

You may also be interested in these articles:

NWRC enrols first female Carpentry and Joinery student at Greystone
Sector News
@mynwrc enrols first female Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery student at G
Coleg Cambria to showcase apprenticeships and courses at open events
Sector News
@colegcambria is holding a series of events to find out more about the
Lord Mayor of London looks to build business ties with North East
Sector News
@citylordmayor will this week [20-21 February 2020] visit Durham and N
Arts Connection - Cyswllt Celf help to celebrate importance of apprenticeships
Sector News
#AWWales @Arts_Connection - Cyswllt Celf and Welsh Government joined f
Half of new jobs in England in the last decade were in London
Sector News
The Devolution Parliament: Devolving power to England’s regions, tow
Education and skills charity named one of the Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For
Sector News
#BestCompanies2020 - @NCFE named one of @TheSundayTimes 100 Best Not
Ethics and user research in the Apprenticeship Service
Sector News
Lydia is a junior user researcher in the Apprenticeship Service lookin
Lifetime Training Launches Chef Academy
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has launched a new Chef Academy initiative to further enh
A royal boost to @BIEAeducation #STEM Challenge on Plastic Pollution
Sector News
The British International Education Association (BIEA) welcomed a roya
Early years apps approved to help families kick start learning at home
Sector News
Families encouraged to support children’s literacy and language skil
Hawick STEM Hub opens its doors
Sector News
The newly launched #STEM Hub @BordersSTEM based at the @BordersCollege
Cardiff and Vale College's Ieuan tastes sweet success, winning Best Dessert at the culinary olympics
Sector News
Ieuan Jones, a Hospitality student at Cardiff and Vale College, has pr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page