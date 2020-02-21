Lord Mayor of London looks to build business ties with North East

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@citylordmayor will this week [20-21 February 2020] visit Durham and Newcastle to boost business ties between London and the North East region.

It is the first time a Lord Mayor of London has visited the two cities, during which he will meet business leaders from the local financial and professional services sector and, as alumni, senior figures from Durham University.

As an ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services industry, the Lord Mayor will use the meetings to foster a closer relationship in the sector as part of the City Corporation’s ambition to support the financial and professional services capabilities of the whole UK.

The visit will also be used to champion creativity and culture as part of the Lord Mayor’s ‘Global UK’ agenda which promotes growing global trade and investment, boosting innovation and a rich and vibrant cultural and creative economy.

William Russell, the Lord Mayor of London, said:

“Both Newcastle and Durham have excellent access to talent via world-leading universities, and as a result have built increasingly recognised financial and related professional services and innovation hubs.

“While this sector has its historical roots in the City, it is a UK-wide industry, and it is collectively that we succeed. After all, two thirds of the financial and professional services industry is based outside of London.

“That’s why we are here today. We are determined to work with other cities and regions because we know that a strong domestic economy means a stronger, more competitive UK on the world stage.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @mynwrc enrols first female Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery student at G Sector News #AWWales @Arts_Connection - Cyswllt Celf and Welsh Government joined f Sector News The Devolution Parliament: Devolving power to Englandâ€™s regions, tow