 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Student Luke gives ‘thumbs up’ to Tameside College scanner appeal ball

Details
Hits: 465
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Hospitality and catering students at @TamesideCollege are gearing up to host a summer ball, supporting the ‘Tameside Scanner Appeal’.

The event, which will take place on June 18th 2020, is aimed at helping fund a brand new £1 million CT scanner for Tameside Hospital.

As the highlight of the event, five chefs from well known Manchester restaurants will prepare a five course meal for guests.

Students chose to support the fund after Luke Parker, food and beverage student at Tameside College, was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour, which was detected using the original scanner at Tameside Hospital.

CT scanners allow doctors and medical professionals to diagnose otherwise unseen conditions, such as Luke’s, with a high degree of accuracy in a short period of time. The appeal aims to replace the older scanner, which is now outdated.

Luke, said: “I was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour which effects my pituitary gland and has a knock on effect on my hormones and other functions. I am very grateful to Tameside Hospital and the doctors there because I wouldn’t have known about this if it wasn’t for their work and the CT scanner.”

“I think it’s really important that we are doing this as a college and I’d really like to give something back, so that everyone in Tameside can have the same level of treatment I was given.”

The chefs and restaurants preparing dishes for the event include:

  • Andrew Green - Mamucium Manchester
  • Adam Reid – The French
  • The Principal Hotel
  • Three Little Words
  • F3 at Manchester City

Tickets are due to go on sale for the event to the public shortly and will cost £50 per head.

Advertisement

Recruitment campaign launches for new Institute board members in Business, Finance & Skills, Education
Sector News
@IFAteched (The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education)
Newbury College Student Scoops Bronze in Global Art Award
Sector News
Camille Packer, currently studying her Higher National Diploma (HND) i
Top model photographed by Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
@BarkingCollege #photography students got a taste of real working life

You may also be interested in these articles:

Recruitment campaign launches for new Institute board members in Business, Finance & Skills, Education
Sector News
@IFAteched (The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education)
#FutureMade - New campaign to change young people’s minds about construction
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, CIT
Education Secretary speech at ASCL's Annual Conference 2020
Sector News
#DiverseLeadership - Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson speaks at @A
Newbury College Student Scoops Bronze in Global Art Award
Sector News
Camille Packer, currently studying her Higher National Diploma (HND) i
Top model photographed by Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
@BarkingCollege #photography students got a taste of real working life
World class nuclear skills in spotlight at awards ceremony
Sector News
A showcase of talent was on display at a prestigious awards night to c
Coronavirus advice – 13 March
Sector News
We understand that many of our students, staff and parents may have so
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 13 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer o’n myfyrwyr, staff a
The coronavirus and school closures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/12/the-coronavirus-and-school-clo
The Access Platform delivers boost to universities stricken by #Coronavirus
Sector News
@TAPlatform platform being used by some of the world’s leading unive
#Coronavirus - Are your remote working policies up to date?
Sector News
With #COVID_19uk cases continuing to increase, an option that many emp
Industry Support for Fire and Security Engineering Apprentices at SERC
Sector News
@S_ERC links with specialist fire and security engineering firms ensur

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page