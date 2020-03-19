 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Digital first approach for continued support of London businesses and #apprentices during Coronavirus pandemic

Details
Hits: 388
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@CloudGatewayLtd donates hardware for the creation of a #virtual training room for @LDNApprentices during #Coronavirus pandemic 

 

LDN Apprenticeships will take a digital-first approach to support 160 apprentices across 100 different London businesses, protecting small businesses and the wider London economy during the Coronavirus pandemic. The company will make the move to distance learning as part of their programme, ‘Do everything differently - but get the same results’, during this challenging time.

LDN Apprenticeships, founded in 2010, partners with over 100 businesses to provide a range of tech and digital apprenticeships - from Digital Marketing and Software Development, to Finance/Accounting and Business Administration. Working with young Londoners from diverse backgrounds, the scheme has successfully placed over 700 people into their dream jobs.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, distance learning has become essential to ensure that education and training can continue to provide apprentices with the best tools to succeed and remove any opportunity for a skills gap to grow.

Cloud Gateway, who recruited an apprentice from LDN Apprenticeships in January of this year, has donated equipment such as a computer, webcam and accessories to transform a LDN Apprenticeships meeting room into a distance learning facility, to host online learning sessions for its 160 apprentices. Cloud Gateway’s donation has protected the continuation of the young apprentice scheme and given LDN Apprenticeships the tools to provide a world-class training service, no matter the circumstances.

Justin Day, CEO & co-founder of Cloud Gateway said:

“We have worked closely with LDN Apprenticeships this year, with one of our own fantastic team coming through the scheme. Cloud Gateway is committed to championing young talent making sure that they feel supported and encouraged to pursue their dreams. The work that LDN Apprenticeships do is fantastic, and we are delighted to be supporting them while they continue the great work in unprecedented circumstances.”

LDN Apprenticeships CEO, Simon Bozzoli said of the donation:

“Businesses large and small are facing a huge challenge as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds. At LDN Apprenticeships we’re working harder than ever to ensure we continue to provide an outstanding service to our apprentices and employers. The support we have had from Cloud Gateway will make it easier for us to achieve this.

"We’ve converted all of our teaching sessions into video conferences and we are conducting our workplace coaching sessions and interviews for prospective apprentices via video call. Being able to provide this level of consistency means that our 160 apprentices will continue to be supported and we know this is massively valuable to the 100+ employers that they work for.”

Advertisement

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one

LDN Apprenticeships believe that young people are remarkable and that they have the potential to help businesses achieve remarkable things.

Since 2010, they have worked with thousands of young people, helping them to harness their Energy and Enthusiasm, Willingness to learn, Ability to take feedback and Propensity to take action. This is called #EEWAP and it’s helped over 700 young people to become successful LDN Apprentices.

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one
Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes
Sector News
@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORO
Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff
Sector News
College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partne
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch
£500,000 Funding Available for HE and FE Institutions for Business Ideas Competition Prizes
Sector News
@EngineersnBiz Fellowship (EIBF) helps universities and further educat
Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people
Sector News
The Prime Minister and Education Secretary have announced that all col
The Show Must Go On For Liverpool Theatre School Students
Sector News
Students from @LTSchool are set to stage their final year showcase in
St George’s, University of London launches FutureLearn course to support healthcare practitioners on the front line of COVID-19
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni has launched a new course called ‘Managing COVID-19 in
FutureLearn launches free online course to support educators affected by COVID-19
Sector News
First ever @FutureLearn branded course developed by in-house online te
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education 53 minutes ago
Mette Søgaard
Mette Søgaard had a status update on Twitter 1 hours ago

@mathiaspoulsen Min kollega svarer på LinkedIn: https://t.co/V2pGrE84c8 #ViGørDet #ITDD #SmartLearning
View Original Tweet

Exemplar Education
Exemplar Education has published a new article: Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes 15 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page