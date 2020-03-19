 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspections affected by Covid-19

Details
Hits: 347
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a number of British Schools Overseas have been closed by their local government as a mandatory measure. Many of these schools would have been due an inspection within the coming months to ensure that they continued to meet the relevant standards – a stipulation for BSO accreditation.

In circumstances where DfE have been made aware that the school have had their inspection postponed due to Covid-19, we will ensure that their BSO accreditation is extended until the inspection has been rescheduled and carried out.

Therefore we would advise all BSOs whose inspections have been impacted, and would like to apply for an extension to their accreditation to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

When contacting DfE, please specify the reason for the rescheduling of the inspection, confirm the date the original inspection was due to be carried out, and (if available) any information regarding the postponed inspection. DfE will review all applications on an individual basis.

We have put in place a voluntary inspection scheme for overseas schools. This ensures schools provide their pupils with the skills and qualifications they need to enter or re-enter the British education system. The scheme helps to inform parents about how the standards in these schools measure up against the standards that apply to independent schools in England.

Accreditation

British schools overseas: standards for schools’ lists the standards that all accredited British schools overseas must meet. Approved inspectorates will use these standards when they inspect your school.

To become accredited you must have an inspection every 3 years which shows that your performance against all the standards is at least satisfactory.

Approved inspectorates

Inspectorates are approved by us and monitored by Ofsted to inspect British schools overseas and produce inspection reports.

Ofsted reports annually on the quality of the approved organisation’s inspections: ‘British schools overseas annual reports’.

In September 2017 we re-approved the following organisations to inspect and report on British schools overseas:

Schools in Dubai should request an inspection through the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) of the Government of Dubai, which works in partnership with the Education Development Trust.

Inspection fees

We have no role in fee-setting for overseas inspections. Schools must arrange their own inspections by contacting an approved inspectorate.

Inspection reports

Inspectorates are required to publish the results of all inspections on their website for the past 3 years. We have also published the BSO inspection reports on GOV.UK.

Advertisement

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one

If you meet the standards you will be allocated a unique reference number on the national school reference system Get information about schools.

Support

The following organisations provide help and support to British schools overseas in arranging and preparing for inspections:

You can find advice on offering induction to your newly qualified teachers in the ‘Induction for newly qualified teachers’ statutory guidance.

Jurisdiction

The Department for Education has no jurisdiction over schools operating outside England. Complaints about a school should be taken up with the school directly.

Published 25 March 2014
Last updated 19 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added information about how inspections will be affected by Covid-19.

  2. Replaced link to 'Edubase' with link to 'Get information about schools'. Added 'Jurisdiction' section.

  3. Updated list of approved inspectorates.

  4. Added a link to the Association of British Schools Overseas.

  5. Updated list of approved inspectorates.

  6. Added link to list of accredited British schools overseas inspection reports.

  7. Updated the link to Cambridge Education so it points to the UK site.

  8. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one
Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes
Sector News
@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORO
Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff
Sector News
College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partne
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch
£500,000 Funding Available for HE and FE Institutions for Business Ideas Competition Prizes
Sector News
@EngineersnBiz Fellowship (EIBF) helps universities and further educat
Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people
Sector News
The Prime Minister and Education Secretary have announced that all col
The Show Must Go On For Liverpool Theatre School Students
Sector News
Students from @LTSchool are set to stage their final year showcase in
St George’s, University of London launches FutureLearn course to support healthcare practitioners on the front line of COVID-19
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni has launched a new course called ‘Managing COVID-19 in
FutureLearn launches free online course to support educators affected by COVID-19
Sector News
First ever @FutureLearn branded course developed by in-house online te
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education 54 minutes ago
Mette Søgaard
Mette Søgaard had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 1 minute ago

@mathiaspoulsen Min kollega svarer på LinkedIn: https://t.co/V2pGrE84c8 #ViGørDet #ITDD #SmartLearning
View Original Tweet

Exemplar Education
Exemplar Education has published a new article: Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes 15 hours 9 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page