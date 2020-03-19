 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

St George’s, University of London launches FutureLearn course to support healthcare practitioners on the front line of COVID-19

Details
Hits: 402
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@StGeorgesUni has launched a new course called ‘Managing COVID-19 in General Practice’, now open for enrolment on @FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform.

Designed for front-line clinicians, healthcare workers and professionals tackling the large volume of patients in the current COVID-19 pandemic within the UK primary care sector, and led by experts at St George’s University of London, learners will explore the epidemiology, clinical symptoms and signs, and current management of COVID-19, and follow the evolving situation in the UK. Participants will also learn how to complete a safe assessment of suspected COVID-19 cases and discover the best protocol to protect themselves and others going forward.

Teaching for the ‘Managing COVID-19 in General Practice’ course commences on 6th April and the course will run for 2 weeks, requiring about 2 hours of study per week. The course will be relevant to healthcare practitioners around the globe, though it will be based around guidance by UK public health bodies. Learners will also be encouraged to share their experiences and best practice in order to support each other.

Dr Mohammad Razai, academic clinical fellow in primary care at St George’s, University of London, said: “With a huge amount of information coming in every day with news and advice about Covid-19, it can be difficult to make sense of the information relevant for frontline clinical practice. For this course we will take participants through the most useful and up-to-date research and guidance.

“By the end of the programme, we are hopeful that participants will have received a concise, practical and where possible, evidence-based approach to dealing with Covid-19 in primary care.”

Helen Fuller, Global Healthcare Lead at FutureLearn, said: “Supporting those working within the NHS at this difficult and testing time is imperative. As part of FutureLearn’s response to the crisis, we are working with our expert partners to ensure healthcare professionals have the necessary information and guidance they need to best treat patients whilst reducing the risks to themselves.”

Advertisement

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one
Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes
Sector News
@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORO
Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff
Sector News
College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partne
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch
£500,000 Funding Available for HE and FE Institutions for Business Ideas Competition Prizes
Sector News
@EngineersnBiz Fellowship (EIBF) helps universities and further educat
Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people
Sector News
The Prime Minister and Education Secretary have announced that all col
The Show Must Go On For Liverpool Theatre School Students
Sector News
Students from @LTSchool are set to stage their final year showcase in
Govt must take immediate measures for “inevitable” school closures
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats have warned that the Government must take immedi
FutureLearn launches free online course to support educators affected by COVID-19
Sector News
First ever @FutureLearn branded course developed by in-house online te
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education 54 minutes ago
Mette Søgaard
Mette Søgaard had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 1 minute ago

@mathiaspoulsen Min kollega svarer på LinkedIn: https://t.co/V2pGrE84c8 #ViGørDet #ITDD #SmartLearning
View Original Tweet

Exemplar Education
Exemplar Education has published a new article: Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes 15 hours 9 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page