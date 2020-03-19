The Show Must Go On For Liverpool Theatre School Students

Students from @LTSchool are set to stage their final year showcase in an empty theatre as the #Coronavirus crisis forces them to abandon plans for a huge performance at Leicester Square Theatre in London’s West End.

Instead of performing in front of an audience of industry talent scouts as planned, Liverpool Theatre School’s graduating students’ showcase will take place behind closed doors. The performance will be captured on video as final year students showcase their singing, dancing and acting skills on stage at Footlights Theatre in Media City.

The students, who are set to graduate in musical theatre and acting this summer, will compile individual highlights from the showcase afterwards to create a professional showreel, as they take their next steps towards becoming professional performers.

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, whose graduates have gone on to appear in hit shows around the world, said:

“Our talented final year musical theatre and acting students have all been working so hard towards their showcase and it’s a real shame that a performance on the West End stage is no longer feasible.

“However, the show must go on and although we can’t have an audience at the showcase because of concerns about coronavirus, final year students will still have the chance to impress industry influencers with their showreels afterwards. It’s really encouraging to see students and staff remain so positive and pulling together to continue in the best way we can in what is an extremely challenging time for everyone.”

Liverpool Theatre School, based at Liverpool Central Studios, is the only place in the UK to offer professional training, validated by Trinity College London, in all three specialisms of musical theatre, acting and dance. Alumni include Carina Gillespie, who is appearing in Wicked in the West End, Tommy Sherlock, who is starring in Tenors of Rock in Las Vegas and Alex Patmore, who has a lead role in the UK tour of Blood Brothers.

