 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people

Details
Hits: 409
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Prime Minister and Education Secretary have announced that all colleges will close for most students after Friday until further notice. 

However, The Education Secretary has recognised the vital civic role that colleges can, and do, play with a request to help key workers to stay in work and support vulnerable students.  

In light of this request all Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people who will be allowed access to the College’s four main campuses and use the online learning resources provided within a safe environment.   

The College  campuses that will be open are:

  • Broomfield Hall
  • Ilkeston Community College
  • The Roundhouse (main site and not Hudson and Johnson Buildings)
  • The Joseph Wright Centre

Campuses will be operating on reduced opening hours for these students – open at 10am and close at 4pm.  

Students attending campuses will have access to teachers, welfare and support services.  We will continually monitor access to our campuses and will post on our website any changes to these arrangements.

All other students and apprentices will be asked to end their attendance at College at the close of Thursday but there will be an opportunity to obtain work and guidance from their teachers and assessors before Friday 20 March.  

Work placements and experience events will be postponed. 

Apprentices' attendance in their workplaces will be determined by their employers.  

Teachers and assessors will make arrangements to ensure students and apprentices have access to learning materials, whether they be online or in paper form. 

Students and apprentices will continue to be supported during their online learning by all the support services, and if there are any questions, whether they be IT related, welfare, safeguarding or study support, in the first instance they should telephone 0800 028 0289 and their call will be appropriately directed.   Regular updates will be posted on the Group’s website www.derby-college.ac.uk.

Advertisement

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one
Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes
Sector News
@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORO
Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff
Sector News
College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partne
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch
£500,000 Funding Available for HE and FE Institutions for Business Ideas Competition Prizes
Sector News
@EngineersnBiz Fellowship (EIBF) helps universities and further educat
The Show Must Go On For Liverpool Theatre School Students
Sector News
Students from @LTSchool are set to stage their final year showcase in
Govt must take immediate measures for “inevitable” school closures
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats have warned that the Government must take immedi
St George’s, University of London launches FutureLearn course to support healthcare practitioners on the front line of COVID-19
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni has launched a new course called ‘Managing COVID-19 in
FutureLearn launches free online course to support educators affected by COVID-19
Sector News
First ever @FutureLearn branded course developed by in-house online te
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education 54 minutes ago
Mette Søgaard
Mette Søgaard had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 2 minutes ago

@mathiaspoulsen Min kollega svarer på LinkedIn: https://t.co/V2pGrE84c8 #ViGørDet #ITDD #SmartLearning
View Original Tweet

Exemplar Education
Exemplar Education has published a new article: Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes 15 hours 9 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page