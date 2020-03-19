Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes

@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORONAVIRUS

With coronavirus closing schools across the UK, Exemplar Education – the UK’s largest home learning provider – is offering children free access to its online maths tuition programme.

Exemplar has today written to all schools faced with closure saying that its maths lessons from Year 1 right up to GCSE will be available to any child who needs it.

Steve O’Hara, Programme Director at Exemplar Education says, “We want to make sure children don’t fall behind if their school closes or they have to self-isolate. Our platform is user-friendly, curriculum aligned and supports the learning of millions of kids. And now we are making it free of charge for 30 days”.

Exemplar Education, the UK’s largest home learning company, has today announced it will offer free maths lessons for millions of kids affected by the coronavirus. As children self-isolate and schools look likely to close across the UK, Exemplar Education has written to 28,000 schools offering to give pupils free access to its online maths programme including its popular GCSE maths revision package.

Exemplar Education is the UK’s largest home learning company with 400,000 children having enrolled on its courses and over 5,500 lessons completed every day with an average pass mark of 95.7%.

The programme is a user-friendly online teaching system specifically created to support the UK National Curriculum. It has over 2,000 video lessons and 6 million questions for children to answer. Exemplar’s hopes that this offer will mean that children isolated at home will not fall behind with their studies.

Steve O’Hara, Programme Director at Exemplar Education says, “During these times of uncertainty, it is important to keep children’s learning as normal as possible. Ahead of schools closing across the UK, we want to ensure that children are not at any disadvantage due to a disruption with their learning”.

Exemplar Education’s online learning system offers children a tailored approach to learning, with children getting their own log in and taking an online assessment before starting the course to ensure they are at the right academic starting point. Parents are also given a log in so that they can track their children’s progress.

The Exemplar free offer is intended to run for thirty days and support children self-isolating and schools struggling to deal with closure.

Steve O’Hara adds, "Exemplar Education has always been passionate about putting children first and that is why we are offering our maths tuition programme free of charge for 30 days. We hope this service will minimise disruption and make learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes.”

Steve O’Hara, Programme Director at Exemplar Education

For more information about how to get started visit the website at :

