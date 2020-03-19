 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff

Details
Hits: 347
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland

College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partners to support students and staff during COVID-19 emergency 

Following today’s (Thursday) announcement by Deputy First Minster John Swinney that the exam diet has been cancelled, the college sector has vowed to continue working closely with Scottish Government and its agencies, student associations, and trade unions to help quickly put in place measures of support for students and staff, including the more vulnerable within the sector.

College institutions will collaborate with awarding bodies to provide as much certainty as possible for learners so they can continue their journeys into college, onto other college or university courses and into employment.

Commenting on the collaborative approach being taken by the college sector during this crisis, Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland, said:

“We support Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s decision to cancel the exam diet this year as the safety of students and staff is rightly the priority during the COVID-19 emergency, and the college sector will fully collaborate with the Scottish Government and its agencies, student associations and trade unions to help quickly put in place measures to provide the required support for students and staff, including the more vulnerable.

“College institutions will work timeously and cooperatively with awarding bodies to provide as much certainty as possible for learners so they can continue their journeys into college, onto other college or university courses, and into employment which is dependent upon gaining certifications.

“It is essential that the life chances and opportunities of our learners are not affected by the COVID-19 crisis and that they are able to progress with their learner journeys.

“The college sector has been and will continue to follow the latest guidance from public health bodies and the Scottish and UK governments to safeguard students and staff.

“College institutions are expanding online and remote learning for students, where feasible, and introducing remote working for staff, where possible. Colleges will continue to disseminate updated information specifically tailored for their own institutions to their students and staff.”

Commenting, Deputy First Minister John Swinney, said:

“Richard Lochhead, Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, has been in close contact this week with college and university principals, campus trade unions and NUS Scotland, to ensure measures are introduced to minimise any potential disruption for students and staff and ensure their wellbeing – that means withdrawing face-to-face teaching and making arrangements where possible for online teaching.

“The handling of this transition is obviously key to reduce stress on students and staff and we are looking to our colleges and universities to make appropriate operational decisions, while prioritising the health of staff, students and the wider public. 

Advertisement

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one

“On student funding, the Student Awards Agency Scotland has robust business continuity measures in place to ensure their business services remain functioning. We will endeavour to continue to fund students on time. Given the nature of these unprecedented times we will keep students updated throughout.

“We are also working very closely with the Scottish Funding Council and institutions on business continuity actions that will support institutions, students and staff.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education
Sector News
@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to C
Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one
Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes
Sector News
@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORO
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch
£500,000 Funding Available for HE and FE Institutions for Business Ideas Competition Prizes
Sector News
@EngineersnBiz Fellowship (EIBF) helps universities and further educat
Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people
Sector News
The Prime Minister and Education Secretary have announced that all col
The Show Must Go On For Liverpool Theatre School Students
Sector News
Students from @LTSchool are set to stage their final year showcase in
Govt must take immediate measures for “inevitable” school closures
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats have warned that the Government must take immedi
St George’s, University of London launches FutureLearn course to support healthcare practitioners on the front line of COVID-19
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni has launched a new course called ‘Managing COVID-19 in
FutureLearn launches free online course to support educators affected by COVID-19
Sector News
First ever @FutureLearn branded course developed by in-house online te
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education 55 minutes ago
Mette Søgaard
Mette Søgaard had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 2 minutes ago

@mathiaspoulsen Min kollega svarer på LinkedIn: https://t.co/V2pGrE84c8 #ViGørDet #ITDD #SmartLearning
View Original Tweet

Exemplar Education
Exemplar Education has published a new article: Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes 15 hours 10 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page