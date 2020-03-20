South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education

@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to Clean Sport Education and become the first college or university in Northern Ireland to be accredited.

Phillip McKelvey, Course Coordinator of the Foundation Degree in Sport, Coaching and Fitness said, “This is a tremendous achievement for the College. We offer several sports programmes at SERC from the Level 2 Technical Diploma in Sport through to the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Sport, Coaching and Fitness and our Elite Athletes programme which supports students competing at regional, national and international level. Clean Sport Education is an integral part our sporting strategy at SERC with Clean Sport ethics and values embedded into every programme.

Not only do the students have a comprehensive understanding of the effects of drug misuse in sport, but their knowledge in turn has a far-reaching positive impact into the community. Our students are involved in clubs and coaching across the local area, everything from swim clubs, to football, to fencing, to hockey to athletics. This means they are in position to share their knowledge about Clean Sport Education to everyone getting involved in sports. Furthermore, our links with all the schools mean that we will be able to offer Clean Sport Education sessions to them in the future.

He added, “In recent years, we have seen current and former SERC students compete and achieve to the highest level including at World, Commonwealth and Olympic Games, for example, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, Paralympic swimmer Bethany Firth, triathlete Erin McConnell and NI Senior Women’s Footballer Rebecca McKenna, all of whom are providing inspiration to other young people as to what can be achieved balancing sport and academic studies at SERC.”

