 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education

Details
Hits: 134
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@S_ERC has been recognised by UK Anti-Doping for their commitment to Clean Sport Education and become the first college or university in Northern Ireland to be accredited.

Phillip McKelvey, Course Coordinator of the Foundation Degree in Sport, Coaching and Fitness said, “This is a tremendous achievement for the College. We offer several sports programmes at SERC from the Level 2 Technical Diploma in Sport through to the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Sport, Coaching and Fitness and our Elite Athletes programme which supports students competing at regional, national and international level. Clean Sport Education is an integral part our sporting strategy at SERC with Clean Sport ethics and values embedded into every programme.

Not only do the students have a comprehensive understanding of the effects of drug misuse in sport, but their knowledge in turn has a far-reaching positive impact into the community. Our students are involved in clubs and coaching across the local area, everything from swim clubs, to football, to fencing, to hockey to athletics. This means they are in position to share their knowledge about Clean Sport Education to everyone getting involved in sports. Furthermore, our links with all the schools mean that we will be able to offer Clean Sport Education sessions to them in the future. 

He added, “In recent years, we have seen current and former SERC students compete and achieve to the highest level including at World, Commonwealth and Olympic Games, for example, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, Paralympic swimmer Bethany Firth, triathlete Erin McConnell and NI Senior Women’s Footballer Rebecca McKenna, all of whom are providing inspiration to other young people as to what can be achieved balancing sport and academic studies at SERC.”  

Advertisement

Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch

You may also be interested in these articles:

Imperial College lab developing a COVID-19 vaccine
Sector News
Scores of Imperial researchers are racing to create a virus to combat
List of key workers whose children will be prioritised during the period of school closures
Sector News
If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one
Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes
Sector News
@ExemplarEduc - FREE LESSONS FOR 10 MILLION KIDS AFFECTED BY THE #CORO
Scottish College sector focus on supporting students and staff
Sector News
College Sector working closely with Scottish Government and key partne
MISLEADING CLAIMS THAT SCHOOL ARE CLOSED HAS CAUSED CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Sector News
Following the announcements on 18 March by the Government that all sch
£500,000 Funding Available for HE and FE Institutions for Business Ideas Competition Prizes
Sector News
@EngineersnBiz Fellowship (EIBF) helps universities and further educat
Derby College Group students will be encouraged and supported to work remotely except for those children of key workers and vulnerable young people
Sector News
The Prime Minister and Education Secretary have announced that all col
The Show Must Go On For Liverpool Theatre School Students
Sector News
Students from @LTSchool are set to stage their final year showcase in
Govt must take immediate measures for “inevitable” school closures
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats have warned that the Government must take immedi
St George’s, University of London launches FutureLearn course to support healthcare practitioners on the front line of COVID-19
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni has launched a new course called ‘Managing COVID-19 in
FutureLearn launches free online course to support educators affected by COVID-19
Sector News
First ever @FutureLearn branded course developed by in-house online te
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Accredited for Clean Sport Education 55 minutes ago
Mette Søgaard
Mette Søgaard had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 2 minutes ago

@mathiaspoulsen Min kollega svarer på LinkedIn: https://t.co/V2pGrE84c8 #ViGørDet #ITDD #SmartLearning
View Original Tweet

Exemplar Education
Exemplar Education has published a new article: Minimising disruption and making learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes 15 hours 10 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page