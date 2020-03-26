 
Help your job prospects for now and the future by using your time to gain extra skills

Details
@PHXTraining is highlighting its free learning on offer during the current downtime as a way of constructively helping people’s job prospects for now and the future.

As part of the government’s Adult Education Budget, PHX Training is offering free courses as a way of using the time during the current crisis to help themselves. The courses cover functional skills qualifications in English, maths up to GCSE Level 2 , IT, customer service, retail, business admin, work skills, health and social care and warehousing.

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said:

“This offer is a constructive way to use the time many people may have on their hands at the moment whether they are currently in employment or out of work. They will be equipping themselves as good prospective employees for now and the longer term.

“Employers should also consider it for those employees who would benefit from this training as a way of upskilling during this time.

“For many parents, it may even be useful to see how these core skills in English and Maths are taught and to pick up some technical points they may have forgotten to then pass as they home school their children. All courses come with accredited qualifications and can done from the comfort of your own home with a dedicated tutor on a one-to-one basis.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool. 

