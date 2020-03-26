 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Leading recruiters and training providers join forces with supermarkets and food supply chain to #FeedtheNation

Details
Hits: 332
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Simon Rouse, Group Managing Director of PeoplePlus

The UK will see thousands more workers in the aisles, storerooms and depots of leading supermarkets, on the production line of our food manufacturers or at the wheel of trucks and transport delivering food where its needed most within days to meet consumer demand, thanks to the launch of a scheme to Feed the Nation by the country’s largest recruiter and training provider, which will also help people who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 crisis. There is demand for people to work in these sectors which is now outstripping supply.

Staffline Group, the UK’s largest recruitment company, and PeoplePlus, the leading independent adult training provider, will deliver the worker transition programme to rapidly bolster the workforces of leading supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsburys and Morrisons, as well as the UKs largest food manufacturers

The ‘Feed the Nation’ campaign will recruit workers from industries such as hospitality, retail and travel which are in crisis because of Covid-19, providing them with essential training within two days before placing them into the food supply chain , along with ongoing health and well-being support. PeoplePlus will also provide training of up to two weeks for those who have not been recently in work.

The Government has repeatedly called on the public not to panic buy, with the British Retail Consortium revealing that Britons had bought more than £1bn in food than compared to three weeks ago.

Simon Rouse, Group Managing Director of PeoplePlus, said:

“People have been left at their most vulnerable by this crisis, and it’s important we do everything we can to help them. That means not just finding a job during these difficult times, but also going supporting their mental and physical wellbeing. Feed the Nation will help address concerns over the availability of food and will also ensure thousands of people aren’t left without the opportunity to earn an income.”

Frank Atkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Staffline Recruitment, said:

“Feed the Nation is how we can use our expertise to help the thousands of people left without work because of the spread of Coronavirus, to support the UK’s food supply chain, where demand has never been greater. The Government has been clear there will be no shortage of food, and by having more staff in food supply, we can ensure products get onto the aisles  and onto peoples homes faster. This will help the public and provide opportunities for those who’ve lost their jobs to earn a wage at what is an incredibly difficult time. Our jobs website www.feedthenation.co.uk is being constantly updated with roles available immediately, nationwide across the UK, and I’d urge anyone looking for work to get in touch and help us feed the nation”

Advertisement

Elite universities at home and overseas offer places to North Wales learners
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students are being offered places at elite international
Former Barking & Dagenham College student named top baker in London
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student was named top baker in London
Help your job prospects for now and the future by using your time to gain extra skills
Sector News
@PHXTraining is highlighting its free learning on offer during the cur

You may also be interested in these articles:

Elite universities at home and overseas offer places to North Wales learners
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students are being offered places at elite international
Former Barking & Dagenham College student named top baker in London
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student was named top baker in London
Help your job prospects for now and the future by using your time to gain extra skills
Sector News
@PHXTraining is highlighting its free learning on offer during the cur
Coventry College net baller scores spot in elite squad
Sector News
A @CoventryCollege student has taken a step closer to becoming a profe
Institute consultations on funding and EQA extended by six weeks
Sector News
@IFAteched funding and #EQA consultations extended by six weeks The In
The University of Law announces Â£2 million in Scholarships and Bursaries
Sector News
One of the UK's longest-established specialist providers of legal educ
South Eastern Regional College Students Scoop Top Television Award
Sector News
Four students from @S_ERC's Northern Ireland Film & Television Sch
Grants of up to Â£25K available for trainers of vocational learning
Sector News
@UfiTrust #VocTech Now: Creating Impact, Changing Lives in 2020 With C
Support for self-employed workers during the Covid-19 outbreak: Action for Supply Teachers
Sector News
#COVID19 Action for Supply TeachersCommenting ahead of the Chancellorâ
Skills for Health release free COVID-19 online learning resource to help keep public sector workforce safe
Sector News
Today (26 Mar), @SkillsforHealth have delivered a free online resource
Fifty-one leading social scientists join the Fellowship of the Academy of Social Sciences
Sector News
Today (26 Mar) we are delighted to announce that 51 leading UK social
EdTech expertise allows Imperial College London to keep delivering its mission off-campus
Sector News
With face-to-face teaching suspended due to #coronavirus @ImperialColl

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page