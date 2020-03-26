Former Barking & Dagenham College student named top baker in London

A gifted former @BarkingCollege student was named top baker in London earlier this month at the Cake Professionals Awards.

The talented former Patisserie & Confectionary student won a Gold award, came a close second in the national final and was top of the London region for her ‘chocolate overload cake’.

The awards were presented by one of the judges on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals Cherish Finden.

Claire said: “I had a brief chat with Cherish before the awards and she remembered my cake and jokingly said I could send her some more if I wanted!”

Although there will not be any competitions for a while due to the Coronavirus, Claire intends to make good use of her time at home, perfecting her cake recipes and decorating techniques. She will be sharing her ‘at home’ creations on her Instagram page.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page